When you think of a sit skier, you likely don’t see one sending huge cliffs, charging mogul lines, airing massive kickers in the park, or bombing down a slalom course. When Trevor Kennison thinks of skiing, however, he thinks, “Oh you hit that? I’m going to do that same exact thing.” Kennison can’t use his legs, but he still feeds off the energy from the skiers around him and returns it with a level of stoke anyone who rides with him can’t help but feel. Just ask the crew at his home hill, Colorado’s Winter Park Resort.
