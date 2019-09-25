This article and video were produced in partnership with Ikon Pass.

When you think of a sit skier, you likely don’t see one sending huge cliffs, charging mogul lines, airing massive kickers in the park, or bombing down a slalom course. When Trevor Kennison thinks of skiing, however, he thinks, “Oh you hit that? I’m going to do that same exact thing.” Kennison can’t use his legs, but he still feeds off the energy from the skiers around him and returns it with a level of stoke anyone who rides with him can’t help but feel. Just ask the crew at his home hill, Colorado’s Winter Park Resort.

RELATED

Conquering the Summit with Marine Veteran Phil Quintana

A Skier’s Brave Recovery from Paralysis

Climbing El Capitan With Adaptive Athlete Wayne Willoughby