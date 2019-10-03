Jim Baird returns from a “true wilderness” excursion with a new story to share. In the conclusion to this four-part video series exclusive, the canoe-tripping savant and wilderness survival expert presents a unique take on a 14-day, 300-km journey through the Canadian sub-Arctic. After first flying into the Northwest Territories’ rugged Mackenzie-Yukon watershed border in Episode 1 and navigating upper tributaries, Episode 2 traced the first days paddling down the scenic Mountain River, while Episode 3 featured the trip’s toughest rapids and most challenging canyon sections.

Here the crew — which includes Baird’s wife Tori and dog Buck, as well as his brother Ted and now-fiancée Heather — plays a bit of catchup over long summer days taking advantage of lively moving water and warm, clear weather to soak up the rugged scenery. Meanwhile, the Baird brothers focus on a different type of soaking with their search for elusive sulphuric hot springs along way to a floatplane pickup at confluence of Mountain and Mackenzie rivers.

Jim Baird is an avid paddler and consistent contributor to C&K. Jim and his brother Ted were the winners of the 2016 season of History Channel’s ALONE survival show. Check out ‘The Things We Carried‘ on the 10 pieces of gear essential to Jim and Ted’s survival success. Watch Baird’s Saskatchewan Safari, a four-episode C&K series following an expedition down the remote Porcupine River.

