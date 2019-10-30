Even if you’ve never visited New York City, you probably have a pretty strong image ingrained in your mind as to what the city has to offer. Of course there is the bustle of world commerce, incredible food, some of the world’s greatest fine art, and an endless horizon of towering buildings.

But New York also has a ton of outdoor recreation, and I don’t mean just a short trip outside the city. Within the boundaries of the five boroughs you can bike, climb, paddle, and even surf. There is so much so within the city, that you won’t be able to fit it all in one trip.

That being said, we’ll try to see if we can’t cram some of the best New York has to offer into a single weekend. They don’t call it, “the city that never sleeps” for nothing.

Getting There

Three major airports provide flights to New York City. Newark Liberty, John F. Kennedy, and LaGuardia. All have public transit options whether it be bus lines or trains to get you from the terminal to the city once you touch down. The most convenient option is probably JFK where you can hop on the AirTrain then connect to train lines at Jamaica and Howard stations.

Trains are also an option to reach New York. There are 14 different Amtrak routes that make a stop at Manhattan’s Penn Station.

If you are driving to New York City, you can avoid most of the traffic by making the trip during off commuter hours.

Where to Stay

There are hotels and Airbnbs in every neighborhood, so it is more about finding the budget and vibe you are looking for. If you stay in Manhattan or Brooklyn there will be plenty going on near your accommodations. Generally, the closer you are to trendy spots like the north Williamsburg waterfront, or touristy areas such as Times Square, the costlier it will be. Even camping is available within the city limits during the warmer season at Gateway National Recreation Area.