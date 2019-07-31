Home to Channel Islands National Park, 70 miles of sprawling coastline, two harbors, and Patagonia’s headquarters, Ventura County is the perfect destination for beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts.

While Ventura isn’t any exception to the crowds of Southern California, it does offer a number of remote beaches with hints of the rugged central and northern coast. Here’s how to make the most of a quick trip to this pleasant beachside oasis.

Getting There

If you’re flying, you’ll land in Los Angeles, Burbank, or Santa Barbara – SBA is the closest airport, located just 30 miles north of Ventura. Once you touch down, you can either pick up a rental car or take a shuttle from the airport. If you’re arriving via ground transportation, Highway 101 will deposit you right in the heart of town.

Another great option is taking Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, which stops in downtown Ventura.

Photo Credit: Hari Panicker

Where to Stay

When it comes to accommodation options, Ventura is in no short supply. The Ventura Beach Marriot is a good central option, providing easy access to downtown Ventura and both the Channel Islands and Ventura Harbor – this dog-friendly hotel is beautiful and onsite bike rentals make it easy to explore the town. If you’re looking for a more unique stay, Waypoint Ventura offers luxuriously restored vintages trailers located near downtown. If you prefer to keep things more rustic, Ventura County is home to a number a beautiful coastal campgrounds, as well.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ventura Beach Marriot

Getting Around

As with most destinations, having your own set of wheels will make things easier but certainly isn’t necessary. If you plan to spend the majority of your time in downtown Ventura, everything is easily within walking distance. There is also a free trolley in town, the Ventura Downtown-Harbor Trolley, which shuttles between Ventura Harbor Village and downtown Ventura. Additionally, Uber, the public bus, and bike rentals are all readily available.