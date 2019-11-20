Years ago, when it was only my wife and I in the picture – and a wide open calendar with endless adventures to far-flung remote destinations floating around in our heads – choosing places to visit was as simple as closing our eyes and jabbing a finger onto a map. Our thirst for adventures off the beaten path was rich, and at the time, we had all the freedom in the world to do so.

Fast forward a few years, and we now have two little energetic kiddos in tow – so (needless to say) we now make our travel plans with several new considerations on the table.

Photo Credit: Perino

Nowadays, with our small children nipping at our heels, things like a cave hike riddled with bats in Central America, or a desert camping trip miles away from anything familiar don’t really have the same appeal as they once did. When traveling with the kids, we typically seek destinations that offer a healthy mix of comfort and convenience, along with easy-to-access adventures and hoards of options to keep the attention spans of our little ones satiated.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Visit Huntington Beach

All of that being said, a weekend in Huntington Beach, California seemed to check all of those boxes. With so many options for us to get our fix of nature, surfing, skateboarding, paddling, relaxing, and (not to mention) epic dining, Huntington fit the bill.

Here’s how we chose to spend our time in sunny HB this season – where the weather is more than likely to be pleasant during your stay, and the activities are sure to be in no short supply.