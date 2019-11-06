Located just east of Salt Lake City, Utah, Park City is on the map widely known as a resort ski town … but it is so much more. According to the locals, any of the seasons are wonderful times to visit the mountain town, due to the abundance of available outdoor activities all year long. Whether your pleasure is biking, hiking, horseback riding, ATVing, or standup paddling, the town has options for adventurers of all ages and skill levels.

Here, we’ve put together a guide to help you make the most of a quick trip to Park City.

Getting There

Getting to Park City is pretty simple. You’ll fly into Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) and from there it’s a 35-minute drive into town. Rent a car and drive yourself, or you can board a bus, shuttle, or taxi straight from the airport.

Getting Around

Should you choose to rent a car, you’ll have more freedom of mobility, but there are plenty of public transportation options in Park City, as well. A free bus system is available and will take you anywhere you wish to go in town: Historic Main Street, Kimball Junction, North of Main, Quarry Village, Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, or the Utah Olympic Park. Main Street also offers a trolley with stops up and down the historic street. If you’re looking to venture elsewhere, taxis, Ubers, and private charters are readily available.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Visit Park City

Where to Stay

Being that it’s a resort town, Park City is home to a number of upscale hotels like the St. Regis and Stein Eriksen Lodge. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, there are a number of mid-range hotels in town as well many fun options available through Airbnb. The region is also home to a number of campgrounds, including the Park City RV Resort, Jordanelle State Park, and Rockpart State Park, among others.