Most people don’t have Nova Scotia on the top of the travel list. Many people don’t have it on their list at all. We’re goning to let that work in your favor on this one.

Here are 10 reasons why Canada’s second smallest province should be on your radar and why you should make plans to visit … before everyone else does.

The Waves

Photo Credit: Authentic Asheville

Open up Google maps and zoom in on Nova Scotia. You’ll find a chunk of land that juts out into the Atlantic Ocean. Pinch the map to get a closer look and you’ll notice a ribbon of roadway that runs along the perimeter of the island as well as a myriad of nooks and crannies that suggest secret harbors and private beaches … meaning waves. One spot to check? Lawrencetown Beach.

Photo Credit: Authentic Asheville

Head on over to Burntcoat Head Park to experience the world’s highest and lowest tides. The average tide is a little over 47 feet but will get as high as 53 feet. There are guided tours from May to October but you’re also allowed to explore on your own. Be sure to check the tide tables before heading here especially if you want to explore at low tide.

Not that you need a good reason to grab a local beer, but should you find yourself needing some inspiration, check out one (or more) of the 72 spots on Canada’s first and only “drinking” trail. There’s even a passport that you can pick up at any one of the locations that’ll help you navigate from place to place and earn a few prizes. Don’t have time for a beer crawl? Pick up a six pack of 2 Crows Brewing’s Pollyanna or, better yet, visit them in Halifax, the largest city on Nova Scotia.