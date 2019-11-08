Every group of friends has their “thing.” For some this is poker night. For others it’s potlucks, or morning workouts, or wild Saturday nights. For us, it’s arduous and asinine bike rides.

Three years ago we relay rode from San Francisco to Cabo non-stop in under four days. A year later we left SF and went north, spending eight days riding to Anchorage. Not to be outdone, we rode from the Pacific to the Atlantic last year, spending a total of 20 days in the saddle accumulating almost 9,000 miles in the process. But nearly all of this was smooth paved roads. Sure, we crossed a few mountain ranges, but at least it was smooth. Until this year.

The Oregon Outback Trail, popularized primarily by bikepackers, is a 360-mile meander across the entire state of Oregon, from south to north. It passes through a half dozen small towns, at least that many ecosystems, and massive swaths of empty country. And it’s almost all on dirt roads and trails. We opted to employ two Toyota 4Runners as our support vehicles, hauling tents, clothing, food, beer, and spare tubes and tires. They would enable us to ride unencumbered, bombing down steep descents and climbing faster up mountain passes – in short, to have more fun.

A month later, joined by five of my closest friends from the Bay Area, we loaded the trucks with gear and bikes, made a quick Costco run, and hit the road, headed to the starting point in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Stoke was high, plans were loose, and the weather called for rain … A lot of rain. But, even NOAA predicting baseball-sized hail wouldn’t have stopped us. We’ve ridden storms before – how hard would a few soggy nights, a couple wet layers, and a bunch of potholes be?