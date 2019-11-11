In August of 2020, surfing will be given its biggest platform in modern history when surfers take to the waters off Japan to compete for gold in the Tokyo Olympics. It could be argued, however, that the Sport of Kings reached peak prominence in the early 1700s in the Hawaiian Islands. As many surfers as there are today, in 18th Century Hawaii, virtually everyone surfed. Young, old. Male, female. Royalty and commoners.

It’s a historical point made abundantly clear by a new, original exhibit at Honolulu’s Bernice Paul Bishop Museum, “Mai Kinohi Mai: Surfing in Hawai’i.” Drawing from the museum’s rich collection, “Mai Kinohi Mai” will display the oldest surfboards known to exist, including some owned by Hawaiian royalty, as well as archival photos and manuscripts, all of which serve to chronicle surfing’s past as the sport prepares for a brighter global spotlight.

“‘Mai Kinohi Mai’ will have arguably the greatest collection of historic and storied surfboards ever assembled in one place,” said DeSoto Brown, Bishop Museum historian and exhibit curator. “With the sport being confirmed for the 2020 Summer Olympics and continuing technical advancements, there’s no better time to offer this comprehensive look at surfing’s past and its direction for the future.”

With the exhibit set to open during this year’s Hawaiian winter season, we asked DeSoto about some of the famous sleds the museum has assembled and what the boards can teach us about the history of surfing.

So “Mai Kinohi Mai: Surfing in Hawai‘i” will feature the oldest surfboards known to exist. Can you tell me a bit about the boards? When were they being ridden and by whom?

Most of the oldest boards lack attributions (or what we call provenance) as to their previous owners, or other history. However we will be exhibiting a board that was owned and ridden by Abner Paki, and high-ranking chief who was the father of Bernice Pauahi Bishop, for whom Bishop Museum is named. He probably used this board in the 1830s, based on his lifespan.