What a time to be alive. We’re blessed to surf in an era where wildly unique, expertly-designed surfcraft increasingly abound, with many talented shapers opting to spend their time making surfboards that draw thrillingly unconventional lines rather than different versions of the same thing everyone else is doing. Because of that, lineups around the world are filled with more varied surfcraft than any time save for the Shortboard Revolution, and every-day surfers are getting to scratch any and every experimental itch they may have.

The SURFER staff isn’t immune to said itch, and with the northern hemisphere entering its best swell season, we made a short list of the unconventional boards we’re most excited to test drive.

“Massive” by Morning of the Earth Surfboards: 7’4” x 21 1/8” x 2 3/4”

I love surfboards where your first reaction to seeing them is “what the hell is that?” My mind was good and boggled watching Torren Martyn weaving a certain oversized twin fin all over the open faces and tight pockets in this immediately iconic edit. I’m not positive if the “Massive” is the Morning of the Earth model that Martyn used in the film, but it certainly looks the part. Just gaze upon all that planing area, the two fins, those channels, and try not to picture yourself leaning into a grabrail cutty on an overhead wall at a speed that yanks your eyelids. Click here for more info.

Price: Starts at $1,100 AUD

– Todd Prodanovich, SURFER Magazine Editor-in-Chief

“Tracker Roundtail” by Fourth Gear Flyer Surfmats: Dimensions unknown

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Courtesy of Surfmats.com/SURFER Magazine

OK, so technically this isn’t a surfboard, but it’s still a badass ocean chariot and one that should probably make its way into your quiver for the following three reasons: 1) This thing clings to the water’s surface and just kinda bends and warps, completely unimpeded by any bumps and gliding at laughably high speeds in pretty much any conditions; 2) You can deflate and fold it into a tiny, weightless square, which is a no-brainer to throw in your travel bag, or anywhere else for that matter; 3) Did I mention that it goes fast? I recently got to watch Ellis Ericson having a blast on one of these things and he mentioned that George Greenough still surfs one every day. If it’s good enough for George, well, you get the idea …

Click here to check out this model, and poke around at some of the other warp-speed inflatables.

Price: $250

– Todd Prodanovich, SURFER Magazine Editor-in-Chief

“Duo” by Neal Purchase Jnr: 5’10”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Neal Purchase Jnr Designs/SURFER Magazine

The first time I saw a double single-fin setup was in Jeff Divine’s famous Brotherhood of Eternal Love photo from the early ’70s. You know the one where David Nuuhiwa and John Gale are sitting on shag rugs surrounded by psychedelic Rainbow Surfboards? I remember thinking that those parallel, double-foiled fin setups were as trippy as the airbrush sprays. I figured time rendered the design obsolete and didn’t think about it again until I saw footage of Neal Purchase Jnr ripping on his iteration of the setup. Then when Chippa Wilson hopped on one, my mind was blown. It’s a board that appears to travel at Mach speeds and I must try. Those Brotherhood of Eternal Love fellas were on something, errr onto something.

Price: $975

– Ben Waldron, SURFER Magazine Social Media Manager

“Quagg 3, Flex Tail” by Mccallum Surfboards: 5’8”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of McCallum Surfboards/SURFER Magazine

When mindsurfing down the unconventional board rabbit hole, I can’t seem to shake flex tails. Never surfed one, but that hasn’t stopped me from imagining what they feel like, as flex is stored and released through top-to-bottom turns down the line. Also, my thrustered-out brain wonders how the variable tail rocker would affect my surfing, especially in the tube. I’d like to think those razor-sharp edges would slice up a wave like a hot knife through butter. Also, flex tails look sexy as hell. All hail the weird.

Price: I don’t even want to know.

– Ben Waldron, SURFER Magazine Social Media Manager

“Blaster” by Schroff Surfboards: Dimensions unknown

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Schroff Surfboards/SURFER Magazine

This is very similar to the first surfboard I ever had. I can still remember the first wave I stood up on at Big Corona. For me, this is more about reconnecting with the board that made me who I am today. I can’t recall, but I think I rode it as a tri-fin back then. Although, I’d be tempted to get a quad in this model. While Schroff doesn’t give specs, I’ll take it in a 5’10″. Just take my money and spit something out as long as it has some bizarre airbrush. Unicorn maybe? Click here for more info.

Starting price: $800

– Pete Taras, SURFER Magazine Digital Director

“Speed McDraggit” by DRAG: 46″

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Drag Co./SURFER Magazine

OK, sure, boogies are one of the most conventional wave-riding vehicles on the market. But this boogie isn’t. The Speed McDraggit is a stand-up boogie with fins, ridden by the likes of Creed McTaggart, Chippa Wilson and the rest of the DRAG crew of misfits. The funny thing is, my friends wouldn’t be caught dead on one. Boy are they missing out! I’ve been a surfer/bodyboarder forever, but it wasn’t until recently that the Drag crew made me feel comfortable in my own skin and want to share my boogie pride. This 46-inch Speed McDraggit would be great for a big guy like me to take out at the little reefs I enjoy around my home zone.

Price: $339.95 AUD

– Pete Taras, SURFER Magazine Digital Director

The Twin Fin Pickle Fork Asymmetrical by Ryan Burch: Dimensions unknown

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ryan Burch Surfboards/SURFER Magazine

The first time I saw a pickle-forked asymmetrical was in the Oceanside, CA shaping bay of master foam experimentalist Ryan Burch, and I’ve been kicking myself ever since for not putting in an order right then and there. As alien and futuristic as these shapes look, they seem to go surprisingly well underneath the feet of guys like Burch and Bryce Young. According to Burch, they surf not-unlike a standard high-performance shorty and can hold in solid conditions. Asymms, he says, combine all the best design elements without needing to make things symmetrical and the pickle-fork design helps to provide added width to the all-over narrow outline. The price tag on one of these puppies would likely put a hefty dent into my bank account, but maybe it pays to play. Click here to check out Burch’s other unconventional shapes.

Price: Starting at $1,000

– Ashtyn Douglas-Rosa, SURFER Magazine Executive Editor

“A Very Dangerous Razor Sharp Curated Bat Tail” by Andrew Doheny: 5’8″ x 18 1/2″ x 2 1/4″

While Andrew Doheny is primarily recognized for his unhinged abilities atop of surfboard, he’s also becoming known as of late for his work mowing down low-rockered pieces of foam with unique tail configurations, all under his the label “Slobcraft.” Have you seen his Charlie Brown Tomb Stone model? Like I said, unique. Guys like Christian Fletcher, Mauro Diaz, Dane Reynolds and Tanner Gudauskas have recently acquired some of Andrew’s shapes, and I’d like to pretend that if I could get my hands on one of these “very dangerous razor sharp curated bat tails,” I too could achieve the level of radical-ness that these guys have.

– Ashtyn Douglas-Rosa, SURFER Magazine Executive Editor

