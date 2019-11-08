The newly revamped 2019 Surfer Awards are officially less than a month away and we’ve begun announcing the nominees for each category. This year’s show will continue to celebrate many of the categories you’ve seen in the past, but with the addition of a few new ones, including Best Style, Best Surfer, Battle of the Vlogs and more (click here to find out more about what to expect this year).

We’re also inviting you to vote for every single category this year in a Fan Favorite online poll, which opens for voting on 11/18. The results of the Fan Favorite Poll won’t be included in the live show, but will be released online in the days afterward.

Now, let’s get to the nominees. Today we’re announcing the choices for Best Series. A web series can be a very difficult medium to nail, especially in the age of short attention spans. The creation of a highly entertaining episodic requires the perfect combination of continuity, cinematic direction, storytelling, and, perhaps most importantly, a cast of characters that entertains fans far and wide. The nominees for this year’s Best Series include star-studded (and mostly wave-obsessed) casts of characters and creative producers. Press play on the single episodes featured beneath each nominee below and kindly let us know who you think will take the cake this year.

“Weird Waves“ by Dylan Graves, starring Dylan Graves

“Know The Feeling” by Scott Wynn, starring Laura Enever

“Who is JOB 9.0” by Damien Robertson, starring Jamie O’Brien

“Made In South Africa” by Jason Hearn, starring Jordy Smith, Frank Solomon and more