As a venue for Championship Tour surfing, wave pools leave plenty to desire. From an event in laughable 2-foot slop in Allentown, Pennsylvania in the ’80s, to groomed 4-foot perfection at The Surf Ranch Experiment of 2018/2019, something feels amiss watching the world’s best compete in a controlled environment. But as a venue for the everyday surfer to have one-hell-of-a-good time, wave pools are wonderful. And developers everywhere have been taking note.

Over the past few years, investors and developers around the world have been racing to get their hands on chunks of land where they can build the newest mechanical wave maker. And the latest? Tiger Bay Development’s South Britannia, a (proposed) 116-acre project along the Sea to Sky highway, a notoriously beautiful drive between Vancouver and Whistler, famous for some of Canada’s best hikes and waterfalls.

While the six-acre wave pool park will anchor the whole thing, plans for South Britannia also include residences, shops, restaurants, parks and trails, similar to DSRT Surf, a development planned for California’s Palm Desert.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of South Britannia/SURFER Magazine

Regarding the pool itself, the plan is to use Wavegarden’s Cove technology in a 269,000 square-foot space, which allows for 1,000 waves an hour. Interesting to note: While Kelly Slater’s Wave Company in Lemoore, American Wave Technology in Waco, and Surf Lakes in Australia are garnering all the headlines, Wavegarden is quietly licensing their product to developers worldwide, with 20 + Wavegarden Cove surf parks in various stages of planning and development at the moment.

When we interviewed CJ Hobgood about his involvement in the DSRT Surf project, and asked why they chose Wavegarden as a partner, Hobgood told us it’s because he believes Wavegarden has been around long enough to learn from past mistakes, and they also have the ability to constantly “update,” and thus their technology will never become outdated.

That said, don’t go booking a flight to Vancouver with the idea of driving up the Sea to Sky highway to surf in South Britannia and snowboard in Whistler in the same week just yet. If all goes to plan, the wave pool portion of the project will be completed around 2023. And it’s anyone’s guess as to how many other wave pools will exist around the world by then.

More Surf content From ASN

The Ultimate Guide to Surfing at Night

Why Giving Back Can Make an Epic Surf Trip Even Better

Are Surfers Doing Enough to Combat Climate Change?