The booms sounds from the reef like thunder. The tropical morning mist gives way to bluebird skies. Fluid mountains of blue rise up and lurch forward.

It’s the first real swell of the year for the North Shore. With the transition of the seasons, an early winter haymaker system is tearing up the North Pacific Ocean just before Halloween. And some 2,000 miles away, the energy from this storm unloads its full potential at Sunset Beach on this northwestern facing shoreline of the island of Oahu.

Billy Kemper, who has won the Sunset Pro twice – not to mention the three Big Wave World Tour victories he has at Pe’ahi – has just come in from treating the huge lines like a jungle gym, simply playing with the heavy water, winning his first heat of the Vans Pro presented by HIC.

Hawaiians famously downplay the size and severity of the surf, but Kemper throws no shade.

“I’d call it 10- to 12-foot Hawaiian, 15- to 25-foot faces. It’s what I dream about competing in at Sunset Beach. This is the angle. These are the conditions. It’s a blessing to have this to open up the first event of the season,” says Kemper.

It’s an understatement to call Sunset Beach an iconic surf break. There are few surf spots that have the competitive longevity of Sunset Beach … None actually.

First ridden by the pioneering hellmen of the 1950s, it was the big-wave litmus test prior to Waimea Bay and Pipeline. At the very dawn of professional surfing in the early 70s, Sunset Beach was the home of the World Pro-Am Championships. Prior to moving to Waimea, Sunset was the original venue of the Quiksilver In Memory of Eddie Aikau. There was also a Women’s CT event called the Gidget Pro. Even the Backdoor Shootout was moved to Sunset in 2000.