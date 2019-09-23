As a pursuit, surfing has an array of limitations – perhaps more than any other physical activity. Winds, swell, summer blackballing, work, etc. constantly conspire to curtail our sessions. Besides surf conditions/quality, however, opportunities to paddle out are perhaps most restricted by the amount of hours of daylight at any given time during the year–especially since, as a general rule, winter time tends to offer most regions the best surf, with the least amount of daylight hours.

But one needn’t always be beholden to the sun when seeking a session. You can and probably should (at least once, if just for sh*ts and giggles) try surfing at night. And while night surfing has long been viewed as a novelty – or that hopelessly cheesy thing Patrick Swayze ropes Lori Petty and Keanu Reeves into doing in “Point Break” – with the aid of man-made light or under a full (or nearly full) version of the earth’s natural satellite, surfing after the sun goes down can be a worthwhile adventure.

Here’s what you need to know to score during twilight hours.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Grant Ellis/SURFER Magazine

Learn Your Lunations

Under the light of a full moon, countless playful breaks, from Malibu to Rincon to Waikiki, can host fun-filled – if novel – sessions. If you’re going to go au naturel (surfing under natural moonlight), a great many things need to line up accordingly, i.e. a full or nearly full moon and a sky clear of clouds. Full moons occur every 29.5 days, so you’ve got roughly 12 windows of opportunity each year. Now you just need the weather to cooperate. Oh, and pray for surf, too.

Know Thy Surf Break

Even under a full moon and a cloudless sky, when surfing at night your vision is certain to be limited. When embarking on a night session, it’s best to pick a familiar spot, one with a fairly predictable, less-than-critical peak. No matter how familiar, no doubt the motion in the ocean will feel unusual under cover of darkness. Lower Trestles, for example, is a popular night-surfing spot, and even though the wave breaks about as consistently and predictably as a wave possibly can, those who are ill-prepared can still be taken by surprise by an outside set if not careful.

Pier Through The Night

If you can’t wait for conditions to align, there are a handful of well-lit piers on both coasts of the U.S. (including Casino Pier in New Jersey and the Santa Monica Pier) that can, if you surf close enough to them, provide sufficient light for a novelty night session. But if you get in trouble, don’t tell ‘em we sent you.

Gear and Loathing

In recent years, a handful of companies have brought surfboard-mountable LED lights and other luminescent wearables to market. Although we can’t vouch for the effectiveness of these products, a wormhole of videos exists on YouTube showing folks using versions of them. There’s even a group of San Diego surfers who paddle out at night wearing glow sticks attached to surf helmets. To be sure, how enticing or practical they are remains in the eye of the beholder.

Last (Surf) Resorts

Otherwise, there are at least a dozen municipalities, hotels, resorts and businesses around the globe that have installed stadium-style lighting to illuminate the surf spots they front, including the cities of Lima and Rio de Janeiro. Quite a few of the breaks that offer night surfing opportunities are very good, including Keramas in Bali, meaning a nighttime session will likely just serve as icing on the cake of a what would otherwise already have been a good surf trip. Oh, and don’t forget about wave pool resorts. From what we’ve witnessed in person, surfers are able to surf artificial waves under artificial light at places like the BSR Surf Resort in Waco, Texas.

