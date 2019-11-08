This story originally appeared in the October 2019 (48.1) issue of POWDER.

Charlie Hanley was managing the kitchen at Killington when he invented a small wire device in 1963. They called it the Gizmo until his wife, Jane, came up with the name that stuck. The Wicket, once a much-needed improvement over stapling tickets to skiers’ jackets, echoes a simpler time.

Fastening a lift ticket to your jacket with a wire wicket used to be the way we did things. In some places, it still is. Wickets don’t track when you load the lift, or how many vertical feet you ski, or share your location on the mountain with friends; a wicket simply signifies I am here to ski or I have been skiing.

We accumulated as many as possible during the season, proudly displaying the peeling clump on our jacket zipper pulls. As the ski industry has become hell-bent on resort consolidation and conglomerate passes – well over 1 million skiers bought either Ikon or Epic passes in the U.S. this year – wickets don’t come around much anymore, but for at a few holdouts, they remind us that skiing is about spending time in the mountains rather than condos.

“There are no roots there, in the mega resorts,” says Travis Seelholzer, operations manager at Beaver Mountain in northern Utah. Seelholzer is a third generation owner of the ski area that last year celebrated its 80th anniversary. His 76-year-old mom still stamps the lift tickets. The Seelholzer family began Beaver out of a love for skiing, taking out several mortgages over the years to keep it open. “It is about winter recreation and the friendships and the people who come here,” he says.

It’s easy to shrug your shoulders at the larger resorts and new diversified passes, but the resort partnerships and pass deals (which typically give a skier a few days at different resorts while providing unlimited days at others) have drastically affected ski town infrastructure: Increasing traffic, skyrocketing real-estate prices, pushing locals out of town. Think of it not as generating more skiers per se, but putting the same skiers in concentrated locations. Just last season, Seelholzer knew of a group visiting Utah staying at the base of Little Cottonwood Canyon. One group skied in the Cottonwoods, while the other drove north to Beaver; 125 miles versus 10 in transit. Guess who skied first? The commuters.

“The overriding concept is those passes are not for locals,” says Seelholzer. “We hear it from people as we see some overflow from those resorts, they’re tired of that scene … It’s getting crowded and expensive.”

The expensive side is probably the hardest to stomach. According to Ski Area Management, the average U.S. daily lift ticket price is over $120 (the average was $6 the year the wicket was invented). “Where do you grow your skiers now?,” asks Seelholzer, who charges $50 for an adult area pass at Beaver. As smaller ski areas become gobbled up by either umbrella partnerships or pass deals, the industry risks losing them. It’s at these more affordable ski areas where people learn to ski and to love the sport. It’s where they ride their first chairlift, feel the biting cold on their nose, edge their first carved turn, and come alive, really, when they ski powder for the first time. I guess that can happen at Vail, too, with an RFID chip in your pocket. But it’s that crinkled up first lift ticket that whipped against your jacket that day and weathered a couple crashes you’ll want to hang on to.

