Torin Yater-Wallace was born the same year as the inaugural X Games. He may have already had an X Games medal when he was just 15 years of age, but his life hasn’t exactly been a fairytale. He’s been out since December 2018 with the latest in a string of horrific injuries that have ranged from extremely debilitating to life-threatening. Despite this latest setback, he was extremely positive as he talked about getting back on skis and the past, present & future of his ski career.

You broke both your heels last December, that doesn’t sound pleasant, but you seem to be getting more active recently. How’s the recovery going?

Yeah, the recovery’s moving forward. It’s definitely a marathon rather than a sprint, got to take it slow and steady. The summer’s been fun though. I took up golf, it’s definitely not as thrilling as the things I usually do in the summer, but it gave me a little something to do all summer. It’s been low impact and it’s kept me entertained.

Just recently, I got a mountain bike. I haven’t had a bike since I was like ten and I’m just seeing the place I live – here in Colorado – in a different sense. Usually I’m traveling quite a bit more in the summer to go ski and if I’m not doing that, I’m only skateboarding really.

It’s been a fun, different kind of summer, just adventuring around the place I call home, in a different manner.

So how do you normally spend your summers?

In a usual summer, for the most part, I don’t ski at all in June, then in July I usually do two weeks in Mount Hood at Windells. Then I come back and enjoy home for a bit. Late-August I usually do a New Zealand trip and in the fall, October/November, I usually do a little Europe trip.