POWDER Magazine will celebrate its 20th Anniversary of the Powder Awards with a special salute to the top ski movies of the past 20 years in addition to hosting its annual award show, in Aspen, CO, from Dec. 3-7.

The multi-day anniversary event kicks off with a three nights of film screenings at the Belly Up Aspen followed by the 20th Anniversary Powder Awards at the historic Hotel Jerome on Dec. 7. Events are open to the public and tickets will soon be on sale at the Belly Up box office and website.

A judging panel consisting of photographers, filmmakers, journalists, industry veterans, and former professional skiers reviewed 50-plus entries in 12 categories – including Movie of the Year, Best Male and Female Performances, Best Line, and Best Powder among others – to determine nominees and winners.

To vote for your favorite skier with a film part in this year’s Powder Poll and for more information about the multi-day event, please visit www.powderawards.com. Voting closes at midnight on Nov. 27.

Here are you official nominees, listed alphabetically, for the 20th Annual Powder Awards:

BEST FEMALE

• Angel Collinson / Winterland / Teton Gravity Research

• Michelle Parker / Originate / Red Bull Media House/Reel Water Productions

• Tatum Monod / Bad Guy/ Matchstick Productions

BEST MALE

• Karl Fostvedt / Return to Send’er / Matchstick Productions

• Keegan Killbride / Romance / Level 1 Productions

• Sam Kuch / Return to Send’er / Matchstick Productions

BEST AIR

• Karl Fostvedt / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions

• Sam Kuch / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions

• Tom Wallisch / Cruise Control / Good Company

BEST LINE

• Karl Fostvedt / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions

• Sam Anthamatten / The Collective / The Faction Collective and Red Bull Media House

• Sam Kuch / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions

BEST JIB

• Alex Hall / The Collective / The Faction Collective and Red Bull Media House

• Keegan Killbride / Romance / Level 1 Productions

• Phil Casabon / Nuance / Brady Perron and Phil Casabon (Armada)

BEST POWDER

• Lucas Stal Madison and Parker White / Romance / Level 1 Productions

• Stan Rey, Josh Daiek, Alexi Godbout / The 7 Stages of Blank / Blank Collective Films

• Todd Ligare, Hadley Hammer, Tim Durtschi / Winterland / Teton Gravity Research

BEST POST PRODUCTION

• Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent / Eric Pollard

• Fire on the Mountain / Chris Benchetler, Teton Gravity Research and Flagship Independent

• Nuance / Brady Perron and Phil Casabon / Armada

BEST SHORT

• Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent / Eric Pollard

• Nuance / Brady Perron and Phil Casabon / Armada

• Over Time / CK9 Studios / Sammy Carlson

BEST DOCUMENTARY

• Call Me Crazy / Origin

• Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent / Eric Pollard

• Lhotse / Field Day Studio

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

• Fire on the Mountain / Chris Benchetler, Teton Gravity Research and Flagship Independent

• Over Time / CK9 Studios/ Sammy Carlson

• Stones Throw / Sweetgrass Productions

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

• Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent / Eric Pollard

• Dream Job / Katie Burrell TV

• Romance / Level 1 Productions

• Return to Send’er / Matchstick Productions

• Winterland / Teton Gravity Research

