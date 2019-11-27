This article was produced in partnership with Ikon Pass.

With the season’s first snowfall just over the horizon, the Ikon Pass has geared up for the 19/20 season with a growing collection of unique destinations. With an Ikon Pass in your pocket, you can seek out adventure across 41 destinations, from the West Coast to the East Coast, north of the border and south of the equator, up and down the Rockies, and all across the planet.

For the winter 2019/20, there’s no shortage of reasons to get geared up for another epic season of mountain adventure.

New Mountains. More Adventure.

Arapahoe Basin

New to the Ikon Pass for 2019/20, from the highest lift-served terrain in Colorado to newly opened territory, The Beavers, Arapahoe Basin boasts a unique, celebrated independence and a character that stands alone.

Featuring a summit elevation of 13,050 feet, there are plenty of cornices, gullies, blacks, blues, and bowls to explore before joining the afternoon parking lot session at A-Basin’s famed snow beach. An icon all its own, the snow beach is a celebratory experience where the day’s runs are discussed, debated, and championed. And with the longest ski season in Colorado – from first chair to tailgate – Arapahoe Basin opens up more steeps, more deeps, and more days to seek out that perfect line.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ikon Pass

Zermatt

A renowned European destination, Zermatt sets the stage for an iconic and quintessential European ski trip. Featuring vast terrain, the slopes flourish from the foot of Matterhorn mountain, providing for impressive scenery and immense, expansive terrain.

Nestled at the base, the village of Zermatt centers around a historic old town, built upon a tourism history that dates back to the early 1800s. From top to town, a trip to Zermatt pairs charming cobblestone streets with full days of snowbound exploration.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ikon Pass

Mt Buller

An Australian icon, Mt Buller was added to the Ikon Pass family in the spring of this year. Affectionately known as “Melbourne’s Mountain,” this destination is known for being an excellent spot for first-timers, and it’s where many Australians get their first taste of snow.

That said, with over 300 hectares of skiable terrain, there is something to appeal to all levels of ability. Runs range from the wide beginner’s slopes of Bourke St. and Burnt Hut Spur, to the challenge of black runs like Chamois.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ikon Pass

New Lifts. More Terrain.

With new terrain opening up across many Ikon Pass destinations, an overhaul of lifts was needed to make accessibility faster and more enjoyable. Look for new lifts at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Winter Park Resort, improved direct-to-lift access at Deer Valley Resort, and a brand new iteration of Steamboat’s gondola. Be sure to check in with your favorite local mountains and catch up with the improvements and additions that have been underway this summer.

Another season of adventure brings new mountains to the Ikon Pass community, now totaling to 41 destinations worldwide. In turn, more mountains bring new terrain, and that means that there’s always more to explore – from Switzerland to local backyards. For those excited about the A-Basin addition, make sure to spend some time exploring its newly expanded area, The Beavers.

New season. More to Explore.

Thirty nine destinations (as of last winter) saw over 1,000 inches of combined snowfall. Yes, last season boasted a shoulder’s-deep snow scene; one for the books. Destinations like Mammoth Mountain saw almost 700 inches alone and stayed open through the end of July. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows shared a similar late-season closing date, as did many Ikon Pass mountains in Colorado. With storm after storm, the Ikon Pass community was able to confirm that adventure does, in fact, run quite deep.

Now, for 41 destinations and a community of ski fanatics, the 2019/20 season is quickly approaching, with several Ikon Pass destinations opening their lifts in October. If this year is even close to last year, it will be another season for the books. And with the countdown on, it’s time to put that trail map in the freezer, build that altar to Uller, and start crafting that bucket list of magical memories and perfect powder days to be found in a brand-new season.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ikon Pass

Just like last year, there are two Ikon Pass options that set the stage to seek out each and every perfect line. Each option includes the same list of iconic destinations, but vary in levels of access.

Ikon Pass:

• No blackout dates

• 14 destinations – unlimited skiing and riding

• 26 destinations – up to seven days at each

• 41 destinations total

• Starting $1099. Last chance to buy is Dec. 12, 2019.

Ikon Base Pass:

• Select blackout dates (think holidays)

• 12 destinations – unlimited skiing and riding

• 28 destinations – up to five days at each

• 41 destinations total

• Starting $799. Last chance to buy is Dec. 12, 2019.

The Ikon Pass is your key to adventure. What started only a season ago with 26 locations has now grown to offer experiences at 41 destinations across the planet, all year round. Each trip you make, every destination you visit, all the adventures you have, the Ikon Pass unlocks it all so that you can keep on seeking.

