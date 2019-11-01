Words by Meghan McCarthy McPhaul. This story originally appeared in the October 2019 (48.1) issue of POWDER.

In 1968, freshly minted associate degree in hand, Brian Fairbank, who grew up in Kenmore, New York, did what any self-respecting East Coast ski bum would do: headed west. He made it as far as Wisconsin, where he paused for a year before returning east to take a job managing Massachusetts’ Jiminy Peak at age 22.

More than 50 years later Fairbank is still there, overseeing the largest ski area in southern New England. He’s incorporated innovative environmental measures like a wind powered turbine that provides much of the resort’s energy, developed more energy-efficient snow guns, and grew Jiminy from a five-employee winter operation to a year-round resort.

“His energy and passion are contagious,” says Jim Van Dyke, vice president of environmental sustainability at Jiminy, where he’s worked for 45 years. “We’ve had a long run, and it’s been a good run, and we’re going to keep it going. We owe it all to Brian for nurturing us along the way.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rob Bossi/POWDER Magazine

When I was 6 years old, my father pushed me down a ski slope and said, ‘Make a wedge, you’ll be fine.’ I tumbled and tumbled and somehow figured out how to get back up the rope tow and I got addicted to skiing.

When I started at Jiminy, I was the youngest employee on the year-round staff. I built a relationship with the other men here, and over time came to realize how important it was to have a cohesive team of people.

When I got married, my mother said to me, ‘You’ll never be able to raise a family as a ski bum. You’ve got to find something else to do.’ Fortunately, my mother lived long enough to see that what she said was inaccurate.