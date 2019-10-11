On May 2019, at the age of 29, professional skateboarder Ben Raemers took his own life.

His passion for life and skateboarding has always been contagious. Ben will be remembered by all as a loving son, brother, friend and inspiration.

Help us to continue his legacy by improving mental health and well-being in the skateboarding community. The Ben Raemers Foundation seeks to raise awareness around the tools, techniques and skills that can be used within the community to address issues surrounding mental health and suicide.

The foundation aims to bring awareness of mental health issues and suicide to the forefront. It wants to end the stigma and burden that so often clouds these issues. We do this in memory of the absolute legend that we lost in Ben.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ben Raemers Foundation/TransWorld SKATEboarding

To all of you out there, please remember that if you ever find yourself in a dark place, there are people who can help. Talk to your friends, speak to your family or there are organizations that can help listed below.

– www.mind.org.uk

– www.samaritans.org

– www.thecalmzone.net

