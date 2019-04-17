Field Test: Eight of this Year’s Best Paddling Shoes

The array of great paddling shoes available on the market continues to grow as we approach the 2017 season. From muck boots to paddling shoes and, of course, the classic neoprene booties, our expert testers have reviewed a wide array of footwear for paddlers. Click the links below to read about some of this year’s best options:

Five Ten applies their legendary rubber to a sleek and durable paddling shoe.

A sturdy hiking shoe for heavy loads and muddy conditions.

The NRS Velocity is a sturdy. purpose-built, high-top paddling shoe with plenty of support and cushion for long portages.

The Body Glove Dynamo Rapid is a minimalist water shoe for light and fast adventures.