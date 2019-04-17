Father’s Day Gifts for SUP Dads

This Father’s Day, celebrate the standup paddling dad in your life with a gift that helps him enjoy his favorite pastime. From SUP gadgets to gear, SUP entertainment and events, you’ll find something here that will surely bring stoke to your SUP dad on Father’s Day. —Shari Coble

GoPro Hero Session SUP Bundle

With GoPro’s SUP Bundle, Dad can record every epic SUP session, and re-live those memories for the years to come. The SUP Bundle features the lightest GoPro, the Hero Session (or upgrade to the Hero4 for an additional $200), curved and flat mounts, and a 32GB SanDisk Extreme micro SDHC to store all those clips.

$250, gopro.com

FCS Danny Ching 9” Fin

Designed by World Champion—and new dad—Danny Ching, this race fin is lightweight, stiff, and built with carbon skin UL construction. Dad will feel like he’s channeling the champion himself when paddling with the race fin in, as it offers excellent tracking and allows increased strokes on each side. With Ching’s fin, dad can still whip a clean buoy-turn and surf in course racing conditions too. Specifications: base: 7.70″ / 195mm; depth: 8.64″ / 219mm; area: 44.10″² / 28451mm²; sweep: 27.3º; foil: 50/50.

$130, surffcs.com

OluKai Holona Sandals

Quality slippers with a clean look, the Holona will take dad from beach to board and beyond. Lightweight and durable, OluKai designed this sandal with materials built for being in and around water—so you know these will travel well with dad, wherever his waterman adventures lead him. The outsole grip keeps your old guy from slipping on wet surfaces, while the anatomically molded footbed helps his hooves stay comfortable pre- or post-paddle, and, the vegan aspect doesn’t hurt either.

$80, olukai.com

SlingShot 2016 Crossbreed Airtech 11′

Make traveling with his SUP an easy task for dad with SlingShot’s inflatable Crossbreed Airtech 11’. Quick and easy to blow up, the Crossbreed Airtech 11’ is also impact resistant and high performance. Designed by shaper Tony Logosz, this inflatable is an awesome option for the dad—and the rest of the family—as it’s stable, easily-maneuverable, and lightweight. Specifications: Inflated: 11’ x 34” x 6”; volume: 331 liters.

*Suggested maximum weight: 350 lbs.

$869.00, slingshotsports.com

SUP magazine Subscription

In case you forgot, we’ll [shamelessly] remind you that the sport’s leading magazine is educational and entertaining, but more importantly, SUP magazine helps your dad stay up to-date on the latest and greatest in the industry, while also allowing him to remain enthralled in his SUP life. With quarterly issues and special issues each year, dad can expect the best of standup paddling in print and digital formats, so he can take his SUP mag on the go.

$14.99 – $19.95, supthemag.com

Tommy Bahama by Riviera Original 10.5-foot Stand-Up Paddleboard

Riviera Paddlesurf teamed up with Tommy Bahama to bring us this classic SUP. Perfect for amateurs and seasoned paddlers, the Riviera Original 10.5-foot SUP is stable, lightweight, and rides well in surf with its 2+1 thruster system. Built with a stringerless EPS foam core and Kevlar® rails, the board features a built-in traction pad and built-in handle, with a pretty awesome vintage-looking hula girl graphic on the bottom, stretching the length of the board. Dimensions: 10’6″ x 32″ x 4.5”; Volume: 171.1L

$1,150, tommybahama.com

SUP Ceramic Travel Mug

Help your old man keep his beverages hot with this double-walled ceramic SUP mug. Whether he’s heading out to SUP or getting ready to head home post-paddle, this to-go cup will complement your dad’s SUP lifestyle. Featuring a standup paddling buffalo (with additional choices of a wolf or gorilla), this dishwasher- and microwave-safe mug has a snap-in suction lid made of hard plastic and holds 12 ounces.

$30, etsy.com

Race Fee Coverage

Give the gift of competition by covering your old man’s race fee at an upcoming SUP race, or, go further and compete with your dad. You’ll have fun competing with each other and cheering one another on—and an unbeatable memory to share together.

Upcoming events here.

Customizable iPhone 6 SUP Case

This customizable SUP-patterned iPhone 6 case will help your SUP-loving dad’s iPhone standout, while reminding him of his favorite sport. The wood is sustainably sourced, then coated for protection, and inlayed with the SUP pattern UV printed across, to create a textured, long-lasting design that dad can enjoy for the lifetime of his iPhone. Wood inlay options available in Maple, Cherry, or Walnut.

$50, zazzle.com

