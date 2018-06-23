A midsummer look at the newest fishing bargains on the market.

The fishing bargains of the week come from Austin Canoe & Kayak. 100% kayaks on this rendition of First Light Deals.

Regular $1425 Sale $999 30% savings

The Wilderness Systems Focus 145 Kayak delivers high-performance versatility, blending the stability and predictability of the Tsunami with the speed and efficiency of the Tempest. Designed for “assertive” intermediate level paddlers looking to take their paddling skills, and their touring adventures, to the next level. The Focus is ideal for day touring or short overnight trips, and is also an excellent choice for paddlers looking for a fitness training option. Its ability to handle multiple water types from still lakes to choppy seas also makes the Focus an excellent choice for paddlers looking to explore different waterways.

Featuring an easily accessible front hatch and a smaller stern hatch, the Focus has ample storage space for dry bags and extra gear. Adjustable, padded thigh braces and hip pads, and a Phase 3 AirPro XP seating system and backband make the Focus comfortable for longer paddling excursions. A molded rudder pin insert makes it easy to install a rudder for improved tracking, and performance inspired stern and bow shapes result in a longer waterline for improved speed and glide. Discontinued model.

• Designed for assertive intermediate level paddlers for day touring or short overnight trips

• Bow and stern bulkheads

• Phase 3 AirPro XP seating system with backband

• Shallow V-hull means performance in multiple water types

• Discontinued model

• Color Available:

Saffron Yellow

Regular $1599 Sale $1299 Savings 19%

The Native Watercraft Ultimate FX 15 Solo is a complete redesign of the Ultimate series that offers more stability, storage room, and features than the original. It features the High-Low First Class Seating system which has two height options and can slide forward and backward. The hull has been flattened out for more secondary stability and for more space for standing or storage.

The Ultimate FX 15 features two tight line trolley kits, numerous Groove Tracks for accessories, Easy foot rests, and an all new 2 inch drain hole. The Ultimate FX 15 Solo can easily be converted to a tandem by moving the thwart and adding the FX Tandem Kit (sold separately). The Ultimate FX 15 is a super stable hybrid fishing kayak that’s easy to load for a weekend of fun and fishing on the water.

• Redesigned Ultimate tunnel hull offers more stability and storage room

• Features the High-Low First Class seating system

• Seat can slide forward or backward on a groove track

• Numerous Groove Tracks for accessories

• Removable seat doubles as a camp chair

• Colors Available:

Gator Bait

Regular $949 Sale $749 Savings 21%

The Viking 2 Plus 1 is the ideal for those wanting the versatility of a double kayak that can be easily paddled solo too. It comes set for fishing, having two rod holders plus two ‘Starports’ to fit extra, adjustable Railblaza rod holders. The 2+1 is a double kayak that’s been designed specifically for easy paddling as a single, a double, or even as a double with a junior sitting in the middle, making it much easier to get the whole family on the water.

Awesomely stable, the 2+1 offers room and comfort while the rounded edges and sides make this an excellent kayak for easy re-entries during those snorkeling adventures along the coast or when having fun in the waves. Closeout model.

• Can be paddled with 1, 2, or 3 paddlers aboard

• Three optional hatches available; two round and/or one oval

• Deck lines for easy re-entry

• Bow and stern carry handles

• Closeout model

Regular $879 Sale $789 Savings 10%

The Ocean Kayak Malibu Two XL Tandem Kayak is a slightly longer version of the popular Malibu II, so it tracks better and is a bit faster. The bow and stern seat wells are positioned further apart, so tall paddlers can ride with ease. It comes standard with 2 Comfort Plus seats and bungee lashings over the front and rear tankwells.

The Ocean Kayak Malibu Two XL kayak is easily converted to be paddled by one paddler by simply removing one of the seats and re-positioning the other to the center. It’s versatile, stable and perfect for the entire family. This used kayak has minor scratching to the nose, but is in otherwise good condition. See additional photos.

• Molded-in side carry handles, keel skid plate, and a paddle holder

• Three optional hatches available; two round and/or one oval

• Cargo lashings bow and stern

• 2 Comfort Plus seats included

• This used kayak has minor scratching to the nose, but is in otherwise good condition.