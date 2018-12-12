Maybe you’ve heard the call of the Futaleufú. Maybe you’ve seen the photos or the footage of its turquoise waters. And as the Northern Hemisphere cools and freezes, maybe you’ve dreamt of the legendary Chilean river’s run through a crown of glaciated Andean peaks. Maybe the quintessential Patagonian paddling experience has seemed like a bucket list journey too far.

Maybe is over. We’re taking the guesswork and the daunting logistics out of the journey to make this paddler’s dream a reality. C&K and Adventure Sports Network are partnering with Bio Bio Expeditions to present the Patagonia Multisport Adventure. This action-packed early March escape is centered around the big-water paddling experience of the Rio Futaleufú, with transportation, lodging, guides and side-adventures expertly crafted to make the most of Patagonia’s unparalleled scenery and culture.

The trip itself will be all-time, lasting nine days and covering the Futaleufú as well as its tributaries on the rios Azul and Espolon. Each day starts with yoga, easing into paddling leading up to Class IV-V sections of the river, culminating in a run of Inferno Canyon and Terminator, the river’s marquee rapid. Mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding and fly-fishing — or simply lounging in hammocks — marks the moments in between. Days highlighted by rafting, kayaking and standup paddling then end with candlelit dinners in the open-air log Galpon of Bio Bio’s unique river-side Adventure Base Camp.

Bio Bio has been guiding trips on the Futaleufú for 25 years. It’s the place where they “discovered and developed that magical alchemy of adventure, rivers, culture, camaraderie, and unique touches.” And unique touches there are at the Base Camp — from riverside hot tubs, to saunas to on-site massage services, to fresh and local gourmet eats, with a fleet of accomplished and talented international guides. Nights are anything but rough, with comfy safari-style bungalow tents right on the river.

A staffer from C&K and a shooter from Bio Bio will be on hand to document the trip for a feature story and video on the adventure, and provide participants with imagery to attest to their once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Guests fly from Santiago to Puerto Montt and a lakeside night in Puerto Varas before a puddle-jump to Chaiten and drive to Bio Bio to begin the adventure. Sound like something you might be interested in?

