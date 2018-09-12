Showcasing from the floor of the recent 2018 Paddlesports Retailer trade show, Advanced Elements‘ Ryan Pugh runs through the California-based manufacturers’ updated 13-foot packable touring kayak.



As Pugh calls it, the AirFusion EVO is a “true hybrid” by combining an aluminum keel beam — which provides structure and a defined V-shape hull for the outer polyurethane skin — with integrated drop-stitch inflatable air chambers that create surprising rigidity. The result is a nimble and more-than-capable day-touring kayak with great tracking ability and a simple method for setup — and breakdown to a suitcase size. Additional features include a roll-top hatch, stern skeg mount, as well a drop-stitch seat more comfortable than comparable packable/frame kayaks.



BUY NOW: Advanced Elements AirFusion EVO: 13′ x 24″ wide, 32 lbs., $1099

MORE INFO: AdvancedElements.com

