Paddling Safely

A series of tips for staying safe on the water

January 25, 2019 By
While paddlers seek out many things on the water, no one plans for an accident or emergency situation. One can happen unexpectedly to even the most seasoned paddlers, and on any type of water. To keep safe and prepared choices at the front of our readers’ minds, Canoe & Kayak teamed up with the U.S. Coast Guard to develop a handful of ongoing content series to capture attention, share stories, explain the right information, and, ultimately, help you paddle safe to maximize your time on the water.

Download A Beginner’s Guide to Safer Paddling, our comprehensive safety pamphlet developed in partnership with the Water Sports Foundation and U.S.C.G.

The Hard Way 6

The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 6, Missing Partners

The Hard Way 5

The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 5, Sober Choices

The Hard Way 4

The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 4, Weather Ahead

The Hard Way 3

The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 3, What to Wear

Tragedy at Dungeness Bay:

A Sea Kayaking Accident Underlines the Peril of Cold Water

The Hard Way 2

The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 2, The SUP Leash

The Hard Way 1

The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 1, The Life Jacket

A Lesson to Live By

Kayak Angler Sean Danielson’s Father Insisted He Wear a Life Jacket. Years Later, That Advice Would Save His Life

Chesapeake Bay, Maryland

Episode 4 in our ‘Paddling Accidents’ series with the U.S. Coast Guard

Maui, Hawaii

Episode 3 in our ‘Paddling Accidents’ series with the U.S. Coast Guard

Dungeness Spit, Washington

Episode 2 in our ‘Paddling Accidents’ series with the U.S. Coast Guard

Laguna Beach, CA

Episode 1 in our ‘Paddling Accidents’ series with the U.S. Coast Guard

KEEP KAYAK FISHING SAFE: Dress for Immersion

Episode 2 in our series with the U.S. Coast Guard

WearYourLifeJacket

KEEP KAYAK FISHING SAFE: Wear Your Life Jacket

Episode 1 in our series with the U.S. Coast Guard: Always wear your life jacket

Old sad life jacket 1

When should you replace your PFD?

Life jackets have finite lives. Know when yours is worn out.

Schmidt m2o 15

Why are deaths in paddle sports increasing?

A disturbing trend has manifested in paddle sports: More people seem to be dying while doing them than ever before.

Screen Shot 2016 06 07 at 4

Safer Paddling Episode 1: Life Jackets

ACA-certified instructors Kate Ross Kuthe and Paul Kuthe show you how to choose and fit your most important piece of paddling gear – your life jacket.

Screen Shot 2016 07 01 at 11

Safer Paddling Episode 2: What to Wear

Kate and Paul show you how to dress for a safe and comfortable paddling day on the water.

Screen Shot 2016 07 01 at 11

Safer Paddling Episode 3: Essential Gear

Kate and Paul share a simple checklist that every experienced kayaker runs through every time they go paddling.

Screen Shot 2016 07 01 at 11

Safer Paddling Episode 4: Basic Strokes

Paul and Kate demonstrate the three essential kayak strokes.

Ep 5 1

Safer Paddling Episode 5: Plan Your Trip

Paul and Kate show how to plan a safe and fun day on the water.

Ep 6 1

Safer Paddling Episode 6: Traffic Rules for Paddlers

In Episode 6 of our Safer Paddling Series, kayak instructors Paul and Kate Kuthe show you how to safely share the water with other boats.

Ep 7 1

Safer Paddling Episode 7: What if I Flip?

In Episode 7 of our Safer Paddling Series, kayak instructors Paul and Kate Kuthe show you how to get back in your kayak if you capsize or fall out.

Ep 8 1 1

Safer Paddling Episode 8: Calling for Help

In the first seven episodes of our Safer Paddling Series we discussed how to be safe and have fun. Our final installment shows you how to call for help if you get into trouble.

Rescue helicopter2

Message from the Coast Guard: Put a sticker on it

Don’t leave these guys hanging

VISibilityMantle

How To…Avoid Getting Run Over By a Boat

Making sure the bigger boats know you’re there

Capsizedkayaker

Dress for Immersion

Always dress for the WATER temperature

Search boat_630

The River Doesn’t Love You

Suit up for cold water. Your life depends on it.

HermanSeatBelt

“Wear Your PFD,” Sea Kayak ‘Elitists’ Urge

ACA instructor Jeff Herman wants to save your life.

Shark Survivors 2_mantle

The Shark Survivors Club

Nobody wants to join, but it’s better than the alternative

Safety First, Then Paddle

10 tips for stand up paddleboarding safely

SUP Safety Basics

Having fun is important, but doing it safely should be priority one.

Spreading SUP Safety with the Academy of SUP Instruction

As standup paddling has exploded in popularity, the number of new enthusiasts and instructors eager to teach has also grown.

Schmidt_Jan18 2013 KF san diego bay87322

Rules of the Road

When paddling down a major river or by the bay, knowing how to interact with the ships can be confusing and downright scary. The Rules of the Road insight into how people in all vessels can share the waterways safely.

Screen Shot 2013 02 06 at 1

Mayday Mayday Mayday

Things don’t always go as planned. In the event that a day of fun and adventure takes a turn for the worse, having an emergency signal kit and knowing how to use a marine-band radio can keep a bad situation from turning into a dangerous one.

Mothership_0809_0052

New York Paddlesport Safety

Here are a few very important notes to ensure a safe time on the water.

Kayak_mexico_0075

Help the Coast Guard Help You

Here are some tips to remain calm and make rescue easy and quick.

R3ThrowThumb

Learning the ropes, with Jim Coffey

Episode 4: Rescue for River Runners

R3swimthumb

Safe Swimming

Episode 3: Rescue for River Runners

Tricks3000001 300&#215;169

Tip Sheet

Tricks of the trade to increase your enjoyment on the water

QualityLED

Identifying Quality LED Lights For Kayaks

Installing LED light strips on kayaks is a growing trend.

Sammons near drowning YouTube

Jim Sammons Says, No PFD, No Publicity

Wear your PFD, or stay out of the spotlight. 

MTI Helios test_630

Caught On Film: Testing The MTI Helios Inflatable PFD

You’ve always wondered what would happen if you pulled the yellow trigger tab on an inflatable PFD, haven’t you?

Extrasport_Eon_Angler_Front_630

Cooler: The Extrasport Eon Angler PFD

Cool is a rule. At least it should be.

Skills: Flip Rescue with Nikki Gregg

Standup paddling is pure fun. That is, until it isn’t, when someone gets injured or finds themselves in an emergency situation.

