Paddling Safely
A series of tips for staying safe on the water
While paddlers seek out many things on the water, no one plans for an accident or emergency situation. One can happen unexpectedly to even the most seasoned paddlers, and on any type of water. To keep safe and prepared choices at the front of our readers’ minds, Canoe & Kayak teamed up with the U.S. Coast Guard to develop a handful of ongoing content series to capture attention, share stories, explain the right information, and, ultimately, help you paddle safe to maximize your time on the water.
Download A Beginner’s Guide to Safer Paddling, our comprehensive safety pamphlet developed in partnership with the Water Sports Foundation and U.S.C.G.
The Hard Way 6
The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 6, Missing Partners
The Hard Way 5
The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 5, Sober Choices
The Hard Way 4
The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 4, Weather Ahead
The Hard Way 3
The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 3, What to Wear
Tragedy at Dungeness Bay:
A Sea Kayaking Accident Underlines the Peril of Cold Water
The Hard Way 2
The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 2, The SUP Leash
The Hard Way 1
The Legends of Salty Jefferson — Part 1, The Life Jacket
A Lesson to Live By
Kayak Angler Sean Danielson’s Father Insisted He Wear a Life Jacket. Years Later, That Advice Would Save His Life
Chesapeake Bay, Maryland
Episode 4 in our ‘Paddling Accidents’ series with the U.S. Coast Guard
Maui, Hawaii
Episode 3 in our ‘Paddling Accidents’ series with the U.S. Coast Guard
Dungeness Spit, Washington
Episode 2 in our ‘Paddling Accidents’ series with the U.S. Coast Guard
Laguna Beach, CA
Episode 1 in our ‘Paddling Accidents’ series with the U.S. Coast Guard
KEEP KAYAK FISHING SAFE: Dress for Immersion
Episode 2 in our series with the U.S. Coast Guard
KEEP KAYAK FISHING SAFE: Wear Your Life Jacket
Episode 1 in our series with the U.S. Coast Guard: Always wear your life jacket
When should you replace your PFD?
Life jackets have finite lives. Know when yours is worn out.
Why are deaths in paddle sports increasing?
A disturbing trend has manifested in paddle sports: More people seem to be dying while doing them than ever before.
Safer Paddling Episode 1: Life Jackets
ACA-certified instructors Kate Ross Kuthe and Paul Kuthe show you how to choose and fit your most important piece of paddling gear – your life jacket.
Safer Paddling Episode 2: What to Wear
Kate and Paul show you how to dress for a safe and comfortable paddling day on the water.
Safer Paddling Episode 3: Essential Gear
Kate and Paul share a simple checklist that every experienced kayaker runs through every time they go paddling.
Safer Paddling Episode 4: Basic Strokes
Paul and Kate demonstrate the three essential kayak strokes.
Safer Paddling Episode 5: Plan Your Trip
Paul and Kate show how to plan a safe and fun day on the water.
Safer Paddling Episode 6: Traffic Rules for Paddlers
In Episode 6 of our Safer Paddling Series, kayak instructors Paul and Kate Kuthe show you how to safely share the water with other boats.
Safer Paddling Episode 7: What if I Flip?
In Episode 7 of our Safer Paddling Series, kayak instructors Paul and Kate Kuthe show you how to get back in your kayak if you capsize or fall out.
Safer Paddling Episode 8: Calling for Help
In the first seven episodes of our Safer Paddling Series we discussed how to be safe and have fun. Our final installment shows you how to call for help if you get into trouble.
Message from the Coast Guard: Put a sticker on it
Don’t leave these guys hanging
How To…Avoid Getting Run Over By a Boat
Making sure the bigger boats know you’re there
Dress for Immersion
Always dress for the WATER temperature
The River Doesn’t Love You
Suit up for cold water. Your life depends on it.
“Wear Your PFD,” Sea Kayak ‘Elitists’ Urge
ACA instructor Jeff Herman wants to save your life.
The Shark Survivors Club
Nobody wants to join, but it’s better than the alternative
Safety First, Then Paddle
10 tips for stand up paddleboarding safely
SUP Safety Basics
Having fun is important, but doing it safely should be priority one.
Spreading SUP Safety with the Academy of SUP Instruction
As standup paddling has exploded in popularity, the number of new enthusiasts and instructors eager to teach has also grown.
Rules of the Road
When paddling down a major river or by the bay, knowing how to interact with the ships can be confusing and downright scary. The Rules of the Road insight into how people in all vessels can share the waterways safely.
Mayday Mayday Mayday
Things don’t always go as planned. In the event that a day of fun and adventure takes a turn for the worse, having an emergency signal kit and knowing how to use a marine-band radio can keep a bad situation from turning into a dangerous one.
New York Paddlesport Safety
Here are a few very important notes to ensure a safe time on the water.
Help the Coast Guard Help You
Here are some tips to remain calm and make rescue easy and quick.
Learning the ropes, with Jim Coffey
Episode 4: Rescue for River Runners
Virtual Coach: How to Safely Lift and Carry a Canoe
Master the portage trail
Safe Swimming
Episode 3: Rescue for River Runners
Tip Sheet
Tricks of the trade to increase your enjoyment on the water
Identifying Quality LED Lights For Kayaks
Installing LED light strips on kayaks is a growing trend.
Jim Sammons Says, No PFD, No Publicity
Wear your PFD, or stay out of the spotlight.
Caught On Film: Testing The MTI Helios Inflatable PFD
You’ve always wondered what would happen if you pulled the yellow trigger tab on an inflatable PFD, haven’t you?
Cooler: The Extrasport Eon Angler PFD
Cool is a rule. At least it should be.
Skills: Flip Rescue with Nikki Gregg
Standup paddling is pure fun. That is, until it isn’t, when someone gets injured or finds themselves in an emergency situation.
