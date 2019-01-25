Paddling Safely

While paddlers seek out many things on the water, no one plans for an accident or emergency situation. One can happen unexpectedly to even the most seasoned paddlers, and on any type of water. To keep safe and prepared choices at the front of our readers’ minds, Canoe & Kayak teamed up with the U.S. Coast Guard to develop a handful of ongoing content series to capture attention, share stories, explain the right information, and, ultimately, help you paddle safe to maximize your time on the water.

Download A Beginner’s Guide to Safer Paddling, our comprehensive safety pamphlet developed in partnership with the Water Sports Foundation and U.S.C.G.