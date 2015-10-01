Fall Foliage Forays

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This story first appeared in the August 2015 issue of Canoe & Kayak.

Get lost this fall among Colorado’s vibrant aspens

Grab your boat and experience the best autumn has to offer. Here are 7 great destinations from around the country.

C&K Newsletter

Subscribe to Canoe&Kayak’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!