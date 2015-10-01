Fall Foliage Forays

7 destinations for perfect autumn paddling

Grab your boat and experience the best autumn has to offer. Here are 7 great destinations from around the country.

Maine Island Trail, Stonington, Maine

Explore the remote Atlantic Coast

Gauley River, West Virginia

Fall is Gauley Season

Cape Romain, South Carolina

Prime bird watching

Northern Forest Canoe Trial, Section 2

Long Lake to Saranac River

Skagit River, Washington

Bald eagles and emerald waters

Mohican River, Ohio

Ohio’s state scenic river

Lake Irwin and Lost Lake, Colorado

Get lost this fall among Colorado’s vibrant aspens

This story first appeared in the August 2015 issue of Canoe & Kayak.

