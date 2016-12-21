25 Days of Gear: SealLine Bulkhead Compression Drybag

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It only takes one compromised gear load to appreciate the simple essential of a good day-tripping drybag. I like to forget about my drybags, tossing them in the bottom of the canoe or behind my kayak seat, where they wallow away the day sitting and half-floating in a pool of stagnant water that inevitably finds its home in the hull. But Sealline’s new Bulkhead series made me remember that not all drybags are created equally, where my laissez-faire, ignore-the-pool approach has often burned me, resulting in wet clothes and soggy goods at day’s end. Not so with the basic-looking, but overbuilt Bulkheads. Though these bags (the smallest, 5-liter version of the compression-style bag pictured) certainly don’t reinvent the roll-top, they do add a rugged one-way valve onto a solid, poly-coated ripstop base welded to keep water out and to keep closing, storing and forgetting, twice as fast.

