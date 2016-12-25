25 Days of Gear: MSR AutoFlow Gravity Filter

The new AutoFlow remains the best gravity water filter out there

December 25, 2016 By

bp0415ess_msr_autoflowfilter_750x400

($120, cascadedesigns.com)

The AutoFlow microfilter from MSR is hands-down the best gravity water filter we’ve tested. And test we did, putting it through the wringer on a 25-day winter Grand Canyon trip where we asked it do all the filtering for a group of 16 boaters. The compact bag filter was still flowing hundreds of gallons later when we hit Lake Mead, continuing to keep the nasties out of our crew’s drinking water. The big innovation is that when the filter starts to clog, it can be attached to the bag backwards, which pushes all the gunk out of the filter element. When the water runs clear, flip it back around and it’s good to go. The AutoFlow has been around for a while but the latest version is even lighter bringing the total weight down to an impressive 11 ounces without compromising performance.

Image1 1

25 Days of Gear Homepage

The complete holiday gift guide from our editors.

SCH6392 1 640&#215;428

Re-fuel High Performance Sports Wireless Earbuds

Sweat resistant bluetooth ear buds that are perfect for flat water exercise paddling or cruisy tours.

Schmidt_161112_san juan _131610 copy 640&#215;427

Howler Brothers Crosscut Snapshirt

A welcome update to a classic must-pack item for paddling in the heat.

Sunburst ST Premium Canoe Paddle Blade

Bending Branches Sunburst

A proven performer updated with the flex and response of wood plus carbon-light swing weight.

SealLine Bulkhead

Sealline Bulkhead Compression Drybag

A rugged roll-top drybag with a rebuilt valve.

IMG_1029 640&#215;480

Outdoor Tech’s Turtle Shell 3.0 Waterproof Speaker

Durable, waterproof Bluetooth speakers that float

MG_6874new 640&#215;426

Astral Donner Shoe

A water-ready trail shoe.

Schmidt_160920_bwca _124643 640&#215;428

Camelbak Ultra 10

The Camelbak Ultra 10 is the reigning champ for quality hydration packs.

SCH6414 640&#215;428

Gear Aid ARC Rechargeable LED Light and Power Station

A multipurpose, rechargeable power station and LED light.

SCH6375

GoPro Hero 5 Black

An action cam with voice control, 4k video and a touch screen.

Bramble

Bramble Camp Towel

A larger microfiber towel that still packs small.

M Christopher Fleece Lined Shirt Cardinal

Flannel Camp Wear

Flannel-lined work pants and a fleece-lined flannel shirt make the perfect gift of cold weather camp gear for a paddling dirtbag.

IMG_0989 640&#215;480

GSI’s Glacier Stainless 8 Fl. Oz. Hip Flask

A convenient hip flask to boost your holiday spirit(s) in the backcountry.

Voormi_River_run 497&#215;640

Voormi River Run Hoodie

A gossamer-thin, made-in-the-USA merino wool sweater.

IMG_1004 640&#215;480

Xero’s Z-Trek Lightweight Packable Sport Sandal

Lightweight sandals that fit easily into a kayak and wear well in any situation.

TR_downpillow 640&#215;480

Therm-a-Rest and Grand Trunk Down Pillows

Two down pillow options for comfort campers and intrepid paddlers.

Luminoodle 640&#215;427

Practical Power Luminoodle Light Rope

An ultra-bright string of white LEDs to light up your life.

AL_Pulse 640&#215;640

Alpine Laboratories Pulse Camera Remote

An intelligent camera remote that allows full control over your camera.

Schmidt_161023_refugio _129299

Grand Trunk OneMade Double TrunkTech Hammock

A durable hammock using a patented nylon blend.

Schmidt_161122_sc _135847

Stocking Stuffers from UST

Small ticket items for intrepid campers.

Schmidt_161122_sc _135872 640&#215;428

Goal Zero Venture 30 Recharger

The Goal Zero Venture 30 Recharger is a small, portable battery to power your gadgets.

Schmidt_161122_sc _135854

Pakpod

A packable tripod for lightweight photo adventures.

Chair_zero e1480972106629

Big Agnes Helinox Chair Zero

The Big Agnes Helinox Chair Zero is the ultimate camp chair for light-and-fast adventures.

Meta_Bottle_Plus_Microfilter

Platypus Meta Water Bottle and Filter

A soft-sided, packable water bottle with an integrated filter.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS