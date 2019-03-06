Canoe & Kayak

Canoe Kayak

Editor's Picks

Latest

NB photo mantle
Canoe & Kayak

PHOTO ESSAY: Canoeing New Brunswick

With a rich canoe culture and traditions, there's still a myriad experience of great paddling across the province and it's no secret, canoes are the perfect way to explore the valleys and lakes. Check out a few paddling adventures along the Tobique River, Grand Lake and Kedgwick River.