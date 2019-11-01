The Wild & Scenic section of the Salmon River carves 80 miles through Idaho’s Frank Church – River of No Return Wilderness, the largest continuous tract in the Lower 48. The enormity of the place leaves you stupefied in awe, while simultaneously reminding you the occasion is cause for celebration. That’s why we take river trips, to revel with friends within the magnitude of a place like the Salmon.

Videographer Adam Nawrot has a knack for capturing river revelers. On our recent, six-day trip down the Salmon River this past August, Nawrot lugged a Super 8mm film camera — a Canon 814 electronic shooting on Kodak 50d to be exact. What he brought back was a short film, that whether it’s 1979 or 2019, cuts straight the sense of whimsy and adventure that defines a multi-day river trip, and why we should remember to spend more time in our Wild & Scenic gorges.

Adam Nawrot is currently producing a feature-length paddling documentary, Canoandes ‘79. Learn more by visiting the film’s Kickstarter campaign.

