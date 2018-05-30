Brad Simms will make you question everything you thought was impossible on a bike in his Real BMX section filmed by Christian Rigal. Insanity. You can vote for Brad here.

“Real BMX, the all-street BMX video contest brought to you by the World of X Games, is back for its third year. The Fan Favorite vote is one round, winner takes all. Watch the videos below and vote for your pick to win. Only one vote per browser, per day is allowed. Voting ends at midnight on Sunday, June 10. Winners of the judge-awarded X Games gold, silver and bronze medals will be announced during the hour-long, behind-the-scenes, “World of X Games: Real BMX” show on ABC, Saturday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The Fan Favorite will be announced here on XGames.com on Monday, June 11.”