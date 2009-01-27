We have a late edit for you…go to
PAGE 8 to find out how to WIN A PAIR OF SHADOW VULTUS BARS. It’s easy, it’s breezy, it’s a beautifully simple contest!
Contest is over. The bars go to Steven Sanchez for making fun of Ryan Sher…and really, that’s all I was looking for. Check his short, but ridiculing response:
“The newest member is Albert Mercado from San Diego, CA.
Seth Kimbrough is probably the tallest.
Ryan Sher is so short he doesn’t have a shadow.”
His new bars are in the mail! -Ryan
Company:
Animal
Bars: Bob Bars 3.0
MSRP: $59.99
Height: 7.8″
Width: 25″
Upsweep: 5 degrees
Backsweep: 8 degrees
Weight: 24.5 oz
Colors: Matte Black, Matte Brown, Matte White
Other: Made with custom-butted, heat-treated 4130
“Our bars are better than other companies because we keep it old school. Based off of the original GT 4 piece bars, you can’t go wrong with that geometry. Also now that they have butted tubing these bad boys aren’t gonna bend on ya.” – Ralph Sinisi, Animal
Page:
