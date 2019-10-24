With less than 48 hours to go until the Red Bull Rampage finals kick off in Virgin, Utah, action kicked off in a big way Wednesday. A return to the same venue from the 2018 version meant that most riders showed up to lines that were already mostly built. Plenty of tool time was still needed to clean up, fine-tune and push lines towards even more progressive progression, but Wednesday this time around at Red Bull Rampage saw many more tires in the dirt than last year. Here’s a desert dispatch from our crew on the ground, Margus Riga and Satchel Cronk.

Stay tuned for more action from the final day of practice, and then tune into finals on Red Bull TV Friday starting at 9 a.m. PST.