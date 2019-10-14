It is with the deepest regret that Bike reports the passing of Jordie Lunn, after a crash while trail-riding on October 9th in Mexico. Jordie’s positive spirit and steadfast determination made him a legend in the sport and beyond. His riding style and contagious energy inspired countless people in and beyond his sphere. Jordie was 36 years old and is survived by his parents Bonnie and Brian Lunn, his brothers Craig and Jarrett Lunn, and his girlfriend Caitlin Larsen.

A statement from the Lunn family:

JORDIE THOMAS LUNN

On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, Jordie was trail riding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with friends.

We are shattered to inform you, a simple but tragic accident occurred and Jordie sustained a fatal head injury.

Jordie lost his life doing exactly what he loved.

Jordie had an incredible 20+ year career as a mountain biker. He will always be cherished for his heart and love that he gave to his family, friends, and fans, as well as the incredible talent that he had on his bikes.

We will inform you at a later date regarding a celebration of his life.

With love: Brian, Bonnie, Craig, Jarrett Lunn, and our large, loving families.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Satchel Cronk/Bike Magazine

Our deepest condolences go out to Jordie’s family, and everyone who’s lives he touched with his gentleness and positivity.

Finally, we would like your help remembering and celebrating Jordie’s life and indomitable spirit. Please feel free to send thoughts, memories or images of Jordie to scronk@bikemag.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sterling Lorence/Bike Magazine

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ale Di Lullo/Bike Magazine

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Justin Olsen/Bike Magazine

