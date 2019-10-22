On Oct. 9, 2019 Jordie Lunn was riding cross-country trails in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with friends and suffered a fatal head injury following a simple crash. He climbed up following the crash and was found shortly after by his riding friends. Jordie was transported to a local hospital and passed away in the arms of his childhood friend, Darren Berrecloth.

Although his time in hospital care was brief, the family is expecting significant medical bills including fees associated with transporting Jordie back home to Canada and funeral costs. Jordie had insurance coverage, however it is not expected to cover the total his family is going to have to cover.

A fundraiser at Road 2 Recovery has been set up in Jordie’s name to help his family overcome the heavy financial burden.

Future plans of any excess donations will be used in Jordie’s name to provide help in avenues that Jordie was passionate about. These will include, but may not be limited to: helping children with cycling and coaching opportunities, biking facilities to ride, helping to establish a baseline concussion testing for athletes worldwide, supporting brain health and injury research in mountain biking, funding research to better understand the health of athlete’s brains post concussion, and how we can help avoid further losses.

Visit the donation page here.

