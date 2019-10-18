Just because it’s starting to snow up high in parts of North America, it doesn’t mean mountain bike season is over. Far from it, because fall has the best temps and it’s the perfect time to polish up your riding (i.e. kick those bad habits you’ve picked up over the summer).

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cassandra Prochera

Candace Shadley is well versed with adjusting techniques and, as the founder of the Trek Dirt Series mountain bike camps, sees room for improvement day in and day out. In an effort to help people learn good habits, correct bad ones, and essentially love riding their bikes, Shadley developed one of the first instructional programs – a set of weekend events that’s now in its nineteenth year.

“I designed the Dirt Series to be what I wanted: a program with step-by-step progression, on-target assessment and development, and the kind of support that really sets you up to expand what you’re capable of,” Shadley tells ASN. “It started as a uniquely women’s-specific program but now a quarter of the camps are co-ed; sometimes creating or adapting things for women actually makes them better for everyone.”

Here are some simple tips that Shadley and her team can offer any rider (even those who have been riding a long time). Make the most out of the rest of MTB season and incorporate these tips into your next ride.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kelsey Toevs

One-Finger Braking

“It’s best to use our index finger only for braking because the hydraulic brakes on the current bikes are super powerful,” says Lynsey Dobish, one of the coaches on the Dirt Series. “By doing this it allows us to have more grip on our handlebars for the important things like steering and hanging on, as well as enableing us to modulate our braking with more precision to increase our control on the bike.”