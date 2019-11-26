This video was produced in partnership with Visit Utah. Learn more about Green River.

Join photographer Jo Savage as she hikes, camps, climbs, and rappels her way through the San Rafael Swell. Located in south-central Utah, just a few hours south of Salt Lake City, this rugged and remote area, packed with unique geologic formations, offers Savage an appealing canvas and instant playground that needs to be experienced first-hand. Starting with an exploration of Goblin Valley State Park, famed for its sandstone spires that provide other-worldly feels, Savage connects with river guide Ben Watson. The Green River local explains how best to utilize the nearby town along Interstate 70, which acts as a central hub for the area’s river systems and outdoor activities, highlighting some local favorite eateries and go-to stops along the way.

