There’s an oft-quoted saying in professional sports: “Father Time is Undefeated.” It suggests that as athletes get older, they inevitably see a decline in strength, agility, and (ultimately) performance, and aren’t able to keep up with younger players. It’s become so popular with sportscasters and pundits, it’s rare to watch a game or race without hearing it at least once. And for the most part, it’s true.

While better nutrition, recovery, and strength training have extended careers further into athletes’ 30’s and occasionally into their 40’s, elder statesmen eventually struggle to keep up with the young guns. That is, until you meet Magda Boulet. At 46 years old she’s only improving at distance running with age. Despite working full-time as the VP of Innovation at GU Energy Labs and being a mom to a teenage son, she’s one of the best ultra runners in the world, and currently sponsored by HOKA One One, among others. That’s why I call her “Mother Time.”

Photo Credit: Andy Cochrane

Earlier this year she won the 9 Dragons Ultra in China and more recently, as well as the iconic Leadville 100 in Colorado. For almost any elite runner, two notable wins would make for an incredible racing season. But Magda wanted to push herself even further. She came up with an idea to challenge herself in a new way, in a place she loves dearly and trains regularly – the trails around Lake Tahoe.

Photo Credit: Andy Cochrane

Last Friday, Oct. 18, at 6 a.m. sharp, Magda departed from Big Meadow Trailhead at the southern end of the lake, with her subtle yet signature grin. Her plan for the next two days was simple and absolutely heinous. She would run a full loop of the Tahoe Rim Trail – 172 miles and 25,000 feet of elevation gain – and attempt to set the Fastest Known Time (FKT). Along with anything this rigorous, Magda knew that she would learn a bit about herself along the way, fighting soreness, sleep deprivation, and brutal cold.