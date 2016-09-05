Here are the best foods to take into the wilderness

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The beauty of backpacking is that you’re in nature with nothing but the clothes and pack on your back. However, the simplicity can also be troubling when packing food for a trip.

The best types of food are super light, nutritious and can be used in different types of meals. They also can’t require refrigeration, making it a little more difficult to plan.

Lucky for you, we’ve done the dirty work and figured out the best foods to take on a backpacking trip.

Cured Meats

Cured meats make a great lunch paired with hard cheese and some crackers. Salami and beef jerky are also perfect to snack on throughout the day.

They’re packed with protein and don’t need to be refrigerated. Plus they’re versatile and can be thrown into rice or pasta for dinner time.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are super light and packed with nutrition. In just two tablespoons, they have 11 grams of fiber, which is well over a third of the recommended daily intake.

Fiber also fills you up, so you won’t feel as hungry after eating.

Throw some in your morning oatmeal or make a chia pudding topped with nuts.

To make the pudding put about four to five spoonfuls of chia in a bowl, then add two or three spoonfuls of water. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then top with whatever you have on hand.

Dry soup

Dry soups are really easy to make since you just need to add hot water.

Bear Creek Country Kitchens makes some really hearty options that’ll warm you up after a long day of hiking through the wilderness.

One package contains eight servings so you’ll get a lot of mileage out of one soup pack.

Cous Cous

Cous Cous is a great rice to bring a long for dinners because it doesn’t need to be left on the cook top for long, meaning you’ll save gas.

It’s got about 8 grams of protein in one serving and it’s super light.

Top it with some freeze dried chicken for added protein and some freeze dried veggies for a little more taste.

A great combo is apricots with macadamia nuts.

Also, for added fiber and protein toss in some chia seeds!

