No, your outdoor life doesn’t end when you have a baby

Maybe it’s because so many of my own friends are preparing to have children that I have babies on the brain, but whenever people get talking about the diaper-clad set—and the women who carry its members around for nine months—it seems like the outdoors gets subtracted from the equation. Little quips like “Oh, I guess you won’t be rock climbing anymore!” and “Better get your hiking in now while you can!” get peppered into every conversation. It’s enough to make me feel like having offspring will end my outdoor lifestyle for good.

Flashback to last summer, when I visited my friend in Colorado who had given birth the week prior to my arrival. “I need to go camping,” she exclaimed. “I just want to get outside.” Immediately I was worried: Her baby was so small; wouldn’t she get sick? Would my friend be able to handle a trip so far from home? Would we have enough food to keep everyone happy? (Because cravings.) Her answer? “The Native Americans did it. Why can’t I?”

We loaded up the car—albeit with way more gear than we were used to—and drove into the woods. My friend happily tucked her newborn into a tight little swaddle and proceeded to enjoy our campfire and a short hike around the forest, baby tucked in close to mom. At one point she disappeared and came back beaming: “I just went to the bathroom in the woods with the baby strapped against me! I love being a mom!”

My friend is among a subset of young mothers who prove that pregnancy, newborns, and a rich family life are all possible while enjoying the outdoors and maintaining an active lifestyle—and OK, this may not be news to you, but to many women, it’s a huge relief to see healthy, happy examples of pregnant and new mothers maintaining such an important facet of their lives. We talked to three active, outdoorsy moms to find out how they made it happen.

They made it a priority

When Shannon Bennett, a 27-year-old mom of two, found out she was pregnant with her first child, she and her husband sat down to discuss exactly how they’d maintain their outdoor lifestyle in Crowley Lake, California. “It was a conversation, agreement, and promise we made to one another,” she says. “I kept hearing people tell me things like ‘I used to do all that fun stuff until I had kids,’ and it was unsettling. We said to each other, ‘That is not going to be us!’ and we haven’t let that become our reality.”

They listened to their doctors

“When I found out I was pregnant, the tears of joy were mingled with tears of worry: Would my love affair with skiing come to an end? Would that dream bike I bought stay stored in the garage? Do they even make climbing harnesses for pregnant women?” remembers Utah-based Brooke Gaynes, whose son is now 3 months old. “My OB/GYN was very supportive in helping me define a healthy and safe balance based on my previous activity and skill level.”

Not all women will be able to maintain an active fitness plan, but if your doctor is supportive, staying in shape will make your delivery easier (it is an athletic event, after all). “While in the early stages of labor and one week overdue, my very awesome doctor recommend my husband and I go climbing to encourage the progression of labor,” says Bennett. “It didn’t help, but I can very proudly say I was climbing…in labor!”

They faced some backlash

When video surfaced of professional surfer Bethany Hamilton surfing while six months pregnant, the Internet erupted into debate: Was she being reckless with the health of her baby? Comb through the archives of just about any athlete and there’s controversy surrounding her pregnancy—so be prepared to answer questions from your own concerned friends and family.

“I did get a lot of questions, especially from non-climbers,” says North Carolina’s Erica Lineberry, whose doctor approved rock climbing through the majority of her pregnancy. “But it was mostly from lack of understanding of the sport; those that took the time to listen to the changes I’d made in my climbing seemed to ‘get it.’”

They changed their expectations

What your outdoor life looked like before children will be very different from what it looks like after. “Everything takes a lot longer,” says Bennett. “Everything is thought out and with meaning. We’ve had to learn how to be very, very patient. It’s not a race; our kids are little and are enjoying things at their own, much slower, pace.”

“Pregnancy is not a season of life to be setting new personal records,” echoes Gaynes. “Instead of pushing far beyond my comfort zone, I focused on my heart rate, nutrition, hydration, and exertion levels. I only biked and skied uncrowded terrain well below my ability level. Now? Sometimes our ‘sunrise’ hike doesn’t happen until 10 a.m.”

They got creative

Rock climbing with a nearby newborn can get hectic, says Lineberry. “You have these very small windows of time in which to do things, trying to squeeze a pitch in between nursing sessions or while baby’s sleeping. You have to think ahead.” Gaynes agrees, saying that no matter their location, her baby still needs to be fed at regular intervals. “Babies don’t wait,” she says. “His needs don’t change just because we’re on the trail.”

They bought new gear

“During pregnancy it dawned on me that Gore-Tex doesn’t stretch,” laughs Gaynes. Her solution? Unzipped ski bibs with her husband’s ski coat worked for winter excursions right up until she went into labor. “All hail compression socks!” she adds. Bennett says a quality outdoor child carrier with compression straps, like the Osprey Poco Premium, is instrumental during long hikes and camping trips.

They ALWAYS put their child’s safety first

The main point every mom we talked to stressed? Their child’s safety was always their first concern, and they worked tirelessly to monitor their health and work with their doctors to stay safe during their pregnancies. And after they gave birth? That didn’t change. “Before kids, I would say I was pretty careless,” says Bennett. “Perhaps it was age, or just that I didn’t have to care for anyone but myself, but I would head out into the backcountry with very little food, no map, and would just ‘figure it out.’ Now, everything is thought out and with meaning.”

Bennett says moms should have proper training and wilderness experience before they attempt to take their children into the backcountry. “Stay committed to your passions, but don’t be afraid to give them a backseat to your new number-one: being a mom!” says Lineberry. “The rock will always be there, but your kids grow up faster than you could ever expect.”

They’re raising some kick-ass kids

At 3 months old, Gaynes’ son has already frequented the trails and been to the climbing gym with pro skier Caroline Gleich. Lineberry’s kids are regulars at the crag. Bennett’s children have accompanied her on a cross-country road trip and a 20-mile backpacking trip (“[My son] hiked 5 miles; he was one and a half. I cried tears of joy!”). “I don’t think anyone can really understand the pure, awe-inspiring amazement until they experience it with their own child,” says Bennett of watching her children learn to love the outdoors. “It’s seriously rad when you watch something like that!”

