How to live in a mountain town

There have been a few stories written recently telling us why we should or shouldn’t move to a mountain town. Finally, someone put together some quick video instructions on how to go about it correctly.

This edit, put together by a group from Tahoe called Verb Cabin with the help of Fly Low clothing and Scott Sports, hits on most of the key points. You aren’t a real mountain town local unless your car smells like a locker room hamper, you’ve had knee surgery, and you spend most of the offseason talking about surfing. Stealing from your employer is perfectly acceptable as long as you’re bartering for goods and services stolen from someone else’s employer. There’s nothing that a medical marijuana card can’t cure. And so forth …

But there are always things that won’t fit into a four-minute clip. Here are a few more tips to help you get settled in your new mountain hamlet.

• It’s not enough to talk about surfing in the offseason. You should also equate everything you do on the mountain to riding waves. You don’t ski powder, you get so pitted! Say things like, “Did you see me coming out of that chute? It was like a bottom turn at Waimea.” Don’t worry that none of this makes any sense.

• It’s perfectly acceptable to steal your neighbor’s girlfriend. Just don’t touch his firewood.

• Always know how many days you’ve had on the hill. It might sound like this takes organization and memory, but there’s actually a simple formula: Take the number of days in a year, subtract 265, round up or down depending on what time of year it is: “How many days you got this year?” “About a hundred.”

• Don’t clean. You moved to the mountains to ride, not clean. But you don’t want everyone to know how disgusting you are. Here are some pro-tips. When you pee, aim for the brown spots. After a shower, wipe down the sink, toilet, and counter with a piece of toilet paper. It’s still a Petri dish of bacteria, but it looks shiny. If you have a date, or more likely, the landlord coming over, stash all the big stuff in kitchen cabinets. Leave one drawer empty for all the little stuff. Sweep the counter into the empty drawer. When the landlord leaves, dump the drawer into the sink.

• Wear your ski and snowboard gear as much as possible. Logo T’s and hats are great, but nothing says Mountain Town Local like showing up to the bar kitted out for the hill. It’s not technically “first chair to last call” if you go home and change.

• Speaking of which, if you’re moving to the mountains for the bell-to-bell-to-bar lifestyle, don’t have kids. If you do have kids, get them on the mountain as young as possible. Post photos to Instagram so everyone knows what a great parent you are. Use a grainy filter so no one can see the tears.

For more on living in a mountain town, click here.

More from GrindTV

17 things you didn’t know about Snowbird

Should ski resorts be responsible for avalanche deaths?

Flip the Switch: Snow season turns on in Utah