Calum Creasey and Lauren Smith have discovered the keys to maintaining a successful life on the road.

Years ago, they turned a 1996 VW transporter into a self-build home and took to the road.

Miles upon miles later, the chronicles of their travels, through Instagram and a blog, has netted thousands of followers, spawned a book called Rolling Home and created a mobile creative studio.

We asked the couple to give us the key ingredients to maintaining a successful, long-term life on the road.

Being Comfortable

The main thing for us is to ensure that the van itself is comfortable and to make sure that your layout and interior works for you.

During the summer, this isn’t such an issue as you live outside a lot because of the weather. However, in the winter, especially us being from the UK, we have a lot of rain. We wanted to make sure we had a home that was cozy and comfortable.

Organization and Space

The next thing would be organization and storage.

Living in a small space can be difficult, so everything has to have a place. Most importantly, it becomes your home; a place you feel safe. Yet, it also takes you to exciting and beautiful places.

Sharing is caring

We realized that when we started to upload pictures of the van onto our own Instagram, there was a lot of interest.

We knew that there were so many other people living a similar life on the road, and we wanted to connect with everyone who loves vans and traveling.

We had no idea that nine months later we would have over 40,000 followers and a book on our travels.

It’s not rocket science

How could we not have this as the back cover of our book?? The Rolling Home essentials! We are already blown away by the incredible response in the first few hours! Pre order your copy of The Rolling Home book by visiting the kick starter link in our bio! #projectvanlife A photo posted by the rolling home (@therollinghome) on Oct 29, 2015 at 3:45pm PDT

Sometimes people ask when will we go back to the real world, but all of our friends and family are supportive. Everyone has been on an adventure of some kind in their lives.

It’s not rocket science by any means. It’s a simple way to live, but it brings so much happiness, and I guess people see that too.

You don’t need much

Can’t complain about the view – a few months back in Cornwall 😍 A photo posted by the rolling home (@therollinghome) on Oct 10, 2015 at 1:39pm PDT

We want people to read our book and find out that you don’t need to have a lot of money to travel and explore the world. You just need a vehicle and a companion, enough money for food and fuel, and you’re good to go.

The book grew organically until we decided to sit down and start piecing it together.

Making it last

YEWW!!! – We have an interview + images up on @uoeurope Blog for their ‘In the House’ feature. They asked us all sorts about life in #therollinghome. We are super stoked to work with these guys, watch out for more to come. link to the piece in our bio. A photo posted by the rolling home (@therollinghome) on Jul 2, 2015 at 11:47am PDT

Personally, we are looking forward to having a simpler way of living again and just enjoy being on the road without a plan. With the agency, we created Stokedeversince.

We are starting to move away from working with large brands and back to telling our own stories. We have plans to create and share some products we would love to take on the road.

In a way, we have gone full circle, back to where we started, which is being on the road and sharing the way we see the world.

