How to out-survive a group of survivalists

Last year, History’s survival series, Alone, introduced viewers to some of the hearty folks who are well prepared for zombie apocalypse and maybe even a Trump presidency. Maybe.

Last month, on Thursday, April 21, season two kicked off. The 13-episode series pits 10 hardcore survivalists alone on northern Vancouver Island in British Columbia. Their mission? To stay alive, without any help. The last bearded man standing will snag a $500,000 cash prize, which (any way you slice it) will buy a lot of jerky.

Last year’s winner was a 40-year-old corrections officer and survival instructor — those are actually two different jobs — from Blairsville, Georgia. Alan Kay, the prison guard from the Peach State shared his tips for outlasting a posse of survivalists with GrindTV:

Your ego is not your amigo

Before you can out-survive fellow survivalists, you have to check yourself before you wreck yourself. Although you can’t always change your immediate reality in the wild, you can change how you react to it. Suffering, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. “Empty yourself, embrace adversity and develop a ‘drive on’ attitude,” said Kay.

Live in the ever-present now

“You have no way of returning to the past, so learn from it, then drive on,” says Kay. “The future has not yet arrived, what we do in the now can impact our future, but don’t overthink it. The only true moment of power you have is now and that remains true from moment to moment. No matter where you are or what time it is, the answer is always the same: here equals now.”

Who knew a survivalists mantra is similar to Ram Dass hippie manifesto, Be Here Now?

Trust your instincts

That quiet voice. That thing that happens when “you just know,” you don’t know how … you just do. You don’t have to read Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink to know that your gut should be your North Star. It will put you on the right path. And if it doesn’t, you’ll fall off of this flat, flat earth at some point.

Be like water

Adapt to your surroundings, and flow around obstacles rather than meeting them with resistance. Versatility is key. If you’re quick on your literal and proverbial feet you can sidestep many unnecessary challenges.

Be flexible

If something isn’t working, try something else. You know what they say about idiocy: Trying the same thing again and again and hoping for a different result. Ideas are cheap and plentiful. If your first plan for success doesn’t cut the muster, try to overcome the problem in a different way. “If that doesn’t work — try something else,” said Kay.

“In modern times that sense has become a bit dulled, but it’s still there,” said Kay. The introspective Kay recalls a line from his favorite poem, Desiderata, from American writer Max Ehrmann: “You are a child of the universe, no less than the trees and the stars, you have a right to be here.”

“So remember, you were designed to live here on this earth, it’s your home, don’t fear it or anything on it, take your rightful place in creation,” says Kay.

More from GrindTV

Blake Lively will fight great white shark according to second trailer for ‘The Shallows’

Pro snowboarder Louie Vito can run nearly 20 miles without distance training

Why are pro surfers pulling out of the Oi Rio Pro?