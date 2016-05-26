How to find an outdoor adventure one hour outside of any city

If you’re not familiar with adventurer and author Alastair Humphreys, then let this be a much-needed introduction. Humphreys was named National Geographic’s Adventurer of the Year in 2012 for his groundbreaking concept of microadventures.

What’s a microadventure you ask? Well, it’s essentially having mini adventures more often (ideally on a daily basis) to incorporate nature more often into our lives. We all can’t just backpack around the world forever, but we can take a walk through the woods to work instead of driving or take the train out to the beach after work for a sunset. It’s a change in the philosophy of how we view the outdoors and our relationship to it, and it’s something we should all be incorporating into our lives.

In his latest short video, Humphreys shows how working and living in a city doesn’t mean you can’t have an outdoor adventure everyday. He claims that one hour outside of any city in the world you can find just such an outdoor adventure, no matter how big or small it is. So go ahead and heed his advice, the man has seen lots of this world and pushed the limits of what is capable as an adventurer.

More from GrindTV

Tony Hawk tried to teach sports TV host Rich Eisen to skateboard

The ‘Slurpee Wave’ photographer is at it again

Watch: 6-month-old toddler water skis 686 feet