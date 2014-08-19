Decoding the latest surf slang

The other day I was driving around listening to the NPR radio show “A Way With Words.” One segment that piqued my interest talked about slang that was specific to certain jobs or activities. The slang they discussed had something to do with flight attendants, and one flight attendant in particular was very slow during food service, so the other flight attendants referred to her as “salads over St. Louis,” or something to that effect. The phrase suggested that, over St. Louis, the flight attendant would only be on salad service on a flight from Los Angeles to New York. (Not that we get food service on flights anymore, but you get the idea.)

Anyway, this got me thinking about the slang surfers use, and more precisely, surf commentators. As a commentator for professional surfing events myself, I often use words and terms that, when used out of context, sound absolutely ridiculous. With the help of Joe Turpel, who is the lead commentator of the ASP World Tour, I compiled a list of some fairly new-ish surf slang commentators use to describe the action.

If you surf, you’ll probably know what these words mean. If you don’t, well, try to picture what a “foam bounce” is—and, no, it’s not anything sexual. Feel free to use some of these terms at your job—you may get some strange looks, but then again, you may start a new trend:

Foam bounce: A foam bounce is basically a maneuver a surfer uses to either get past a section of a wave that’s already broken, or what the surfer does at the end of a wave when the wave breaks and a foamy section presents itself.

Example: “Kelly Slater flies down the line throwing a series of great turns and ends up on the inside section, finishing his wave with a nice little foam bounce.”

Devo’d: (pronounced dev-oh-d) Short for “devastated”; used when someone suffers a devastating loss or gets totally smashed by a wave.

Example: “Parko needed a score of a 3.5, but only got a 3.4. You can tell by his body language that he’s totally devo’d.”

Down carve: Coined by Joe Turpel himself, this describes a surfer who is riding high on the face of the wave, then carves his board down in to the pocket, not quite a cutback or a full turn, but more of a redirection or a set-up for the next move on the wave.

Example: “John John Florence comes out of the barrel gaining speed, goes for the down carve, and then a quick stall back in to the tube.”

Coping: A word taken directly from skateboarding in reference to the grindable cement pool coping used at skateparks and in backyard pools. The surf reference refers to the crest of a breaking wave.

Example: “Damien Hobgood clicks a nice frontside air off the coping of this left-hander.”

Ribs (see also: chops or steps): A word used to describe chop or wave refraction coming up the face of a wave, making it difficult for the surfer to ride the wave or tube.

Example: “Nathan somehow negotiates a crazy series of ribs on this wave, somehow making it through and coming out of the tube.”

Warble (see also: warbled out): When a wave goes through a weird spot or when something funky happens to the waves to make them bouncy or misshapen.

Example: “Stephanie Gilmore takes a look at this wave and decides not to go—looked like it had a funky warble to it.”

Air wind: Slight onshore wind conditions that help surfers stay glued to their boards while doing airs.

Example: “Dion Agius is a master when it comes to using air wind.”

Spicy: A word used to describe a surfboard that looks like it’s working extra well for the surfer.

Example: “Wow! CJ Hobgood is flying down the line on this wave; his board is looking extra spicy today.”

Wrap: A simplified way to say “roundhouse cutback” or how to describe a basic carving turn.

Example: “Michel Bourez drops in and goes right in to a nice frontside wrap before fading back in to the pocket and setting up for the next turn.”

Fin blow (See also: fin waft, fin blast, finner): When a surfer executes a turn on a wave where the fins of the surfer’s board actually break free of the water, and blast off the top of the wave.

Example: “Gabriel Medina starts this wave with an incredible series of fin blows, and finished this one off with a big finner on the end section.”

Drop wallet (See also: Larry, in reference to the inventor of the layback turn, Larry Bertleman): An Australian term used to describe when a surfer does a turn and goes in to a laid back position.

