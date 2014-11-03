Why you should believe in bike share programs

Less than a minute into my first bike share experience I turned the wrong way down a narrow one-way Paris street and almost met my end in a head-on collision with speeding scooter.

That night I emailed my mom from my hostel: “If you don’t hear from me, assume I died doing something I loved.” Melodramatic? Probably. But I wasn’t confident I’d be able to navigate the traffic in an aggressive foreign city, or at least not get screamed at in French. Turns out I was completely wrong.

Here’s the deal: For eight euros you get access to the bike share, Velib, for a week. That means you ride for free, as long as you return the bike to one of the myriad stations around town within 30 minutes. I cut it close a couple of times, got lost, or headed for a bike station that was already full, but for the most part I cruised along the Seine and the Tuileries, and under the Eiffel tower. I pedaled past walkers and groups waiting for busses. I could move as fast as I wanted and be on my own schedule. At one point, disoriented and frantic, I took 29 minutes to find an open bike station. I was pissed, but I looked up, and I’d locked up in front of an art show with buckets of free wine and cheese. It took me into corners of the city I never would have found otherwise.

My initial fear faded fast. Almost no one was wearing a helmet, and the streets are narrow and crowded, but the bike infrastructure is good. Paris has put in the effort There are separated bike lanes, and the drivers are aware of bikes. By my second morning, biking downtown with the flow of work traffic, I felt a little bit like a local instead of a visitor. Five minutes later I was lost and looking at a map, but for a little while I could see what it would be like to live in this different city, and what my life might look like there, which I think, a lot of the time, is why we travel.

Biking, especially on a heavy three-speed that you have to return every 30 minutes, is the perfect speed to check out a new place: fast enough to cover ground, slow enough to actually see things. The share system forces you to stop, and to see places you otherwise would have skimmed.

And it’s not just Paris. Seattle just put in a new one and the ones in Boston and New York are hugely popular, but you can also find them in smaller cities, and international ones. Helsinki has one, and so does Corfu. You can check out a ton of different places on two wheels. And you might be surprised at what you’ll find.

