On Monday, Vans announced their latest collaboration (with an emphasis on getting outside and enjoying the Great Outdoors): The Vault By Vans x VSSL collection. Teaming up with the outdoor survival/first aid kit experts at VSSL, Vans paired custom matching survival kits with classic Vans footwear.

With the goal of fostering a life lived outdoors, the collaboration with Canadian-born VSSL is aimed at having the proper gear for whatever situation you come across on your outdoor pursuits.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vans

The flagship in this collection is the all-terrain, cold-weather-ready Sk8-Hi MTE LX. Made with Vans’ MTE 360 technology along with a water-repellent leather/suede upper, the Sk8-Hi MTE LX also boasts a gusseted tongue and reverse lug waffle outsoles for optimal traction on sketchy surfaces. And with each pair of the Sk8-Hi MTE LX also comes a VSSL’s MTE Camp Supplies Survival Kit, in a custom colorway to match the hi-tops.

The waterproof survival kit includes a 4-mode LED light, oil-filled precision compass, pure Canadian Beeswax candle, mini first aid kit (6 bandages, 10 wound closure strips, 2 antiseptic wipes, and 2 safety pins), bamboo cloth, fishing kit (1 spoon spinner, 3 worms, 6 j-hooks, split shot, a bobber, and 35 feet of line), VSSL Rope, fire-starter kit (5 waterproof Tinder Quick fire starters and 10 waterproof matches), water purification kit (10 water purifying Aqua-tabs (good for 7.5 liters) and a 1-liter Whirl-Pak water bag), misc. gear kit (1 aluminum bead-less whistle, 2 gear ties, a mini sewing kit, and 1 p-38 GI type can opener), Adventure Tape, and zip ties.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vans

The collection also includes the Vans Old Skool VLT LX, as well as the Era VLT LX made with Italian leather upper and Vans’ iconic vulcanized soles. These styles come equipped with a custom-designed VSSL Skate and Surf First Aid kit.