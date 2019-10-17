“Let’s summit a peak!”

We’d been taking lap after lap in-bounds at three of Aspen’s four resorts a couple of days, and by then this had become a running joke. But when you’re skiing with renowned Colombian alpinist Andres Marin, whose job is to routinely get into hairy pitches at 17,000-plus feet, it quickly becomes clear that this is less a jokey, impulsive suggestion he makes at the top of the lift and more a friendly mandate – delivered always with a smile that goes clear past his goggles. To cap off our time together, our group would hike up a teeny ridge to Long Shot and duck in and out of the trees 5.3 miles to the bottom – Snowmass’ longest run.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The North Face

The point was to beat up new outerwear tech from The North Face (TNF) – an innovation they’ve dubbed Futurelight. The claim is that it “adapt[s] and optimize[s] the air permeability, stretch and hand feel of any garment depending on the activity or environment.” Basically, that means that this stuff can be shape-shifted by the design team during production to meet the needs of skiers doing their thing at different and specific levels – from hardcore mountaineering to beer laps at a Midwestern hill. There are several lines within Futurelight, each intended to maximize comfort without compromising performance in the unique setting for which it’s designed. I was running the Women’s A-CAD jacket (MSRP $599) and bib (MSRP $549), part of the Steep Series, manufactured for more-casual skiing and riding.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The North Face

The three-layer construction process involves standards and methods TNF says are state of the art and groundbreaking. The boast is made bigger by the fact that it’s a huge challenge to the status quo, Gore-Tex. Futurelight was developed in response to TNF athletes like Marin clamoring for more breathability, more freedom to reach, as well as lunge and twist, without letting the elements in – and lessening that irritating rustle stiffer outerwear tends to make. Every time you have to stop to add (or subtract) a layer, it adds minutes to an expedition or a vacation day, the consequences of which only start at “annoying.” The less you have to futz with your gear, the better.