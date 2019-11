The LocoDry DownUnder ZipDuff is a bit of a tongue-twister, but despite the loco label, we found the functionality of this new drybag by Seattle Sports to be the real deal. Built for the most rugged adventures, the heavy-duty 600D poly-coated nylon withstood run-ins with branches and rocks without issue. But it was the removable backpack straps that proved to be our favorite feature. The stretchy black silicon bands (or optional neon-green backup extras) lessened the burden of heavy loads — especially useful on longer portages — while the ladder-style design shed water and stayed put on our shoulders. The gas tight, T-style zipper worked as intended and kept water out. However, our only quibble was that opening and closing the zipper was more challenging than expected. While the T-style grip was the right idea, having a thumb-loop on either end of the zipper could be helpful. The LocoDry DownUnder Zipduff comes in both 60- and 90-liter options, at a price tag of $169 and $179, respectively. For paddlers in the market for a durable, zippered dry bag that feels light on the trail, Seattle Sports has built a winner. — JH