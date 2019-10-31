Entires by Jack Haworth, Conor Mihell, Alan Kesselheim, Dave Shively

Sick of the roll-top hustle? That is, the fatigue associated with having to load your drybag vertically from the top down — jamming stuffing scrunching contents before a final huff-and-puff to purge air and then seal, roll, and clip the closure that creates some (hopefully) waterproof security. For most on-water ventures, this is the typical drybag experience, only to be punctuated by the memory of that one thing you need, now located at the very bottom of the bag. The struggle is real — real enough that a host of manufacturers have responded by applying the rugged waterproof zippers, most typically seen and used on drysuits, and integrating them onto drybags. The result is a more friendly duffel-bag-like packing experience, entrusting dryness to the locked zipper and the build of the bag. Here are the latest field-tested zip-up options that will do the job right for your next wet-weather or on-water journey ahead.